Biden Smirks as His Handlers Scream at Press to Leave Room so He Can Privately Meet with China’s Xi Jinping (VIDEO)

Joe Biden met with Communist China’s Xi Jinping face-to-face in California on Wednesday for the first time in a year.

Xi Jinping received a rockstar welcome in San Francisco on Wednesday. California Democrats made sure to clean the filthy streets of San Francisco just in time for Xi’s arrival.

Of course, the Biden crime family is completely owned by the Communist Chinese so the red carpet was rolled out for Xi Jinping.

Communist flags draped the streets of San Fran as Xi Jinping’s motorcade drove by parade-goers.

Biden hosted a bilateral meeting with Xi Jinping. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen were also in attendance at the Filoli Estate.

At one point Blinken stepped in and instructed the press to leave so Joe Biden and Xi could meet privately.

Biden sat there and smirked as his handlers shooed away the press.

