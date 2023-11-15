Biden Smirks as His Handlers Scream at Press to Leave Room so He Can Privately Meet with China’s Xi Jinping (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden met with Communist China’s Xi Jinping face-to-face in California on Wednesday for the first time in a year.

Xi Jinping received a rockstar welcome in San Francisco on Wednesday. California Democrats made sure to clean the filthy streets of San Francisco just in time for Xi’s arrival.

Of course, the Biden crime family is completely owned by the Communist Chinese so the red carpet was rolled out for Xi Jinping.

Communist flags draped the streets of San Fran as Xi Jinping’s motorcade drove by parade-goers.

San Francisco greets Xi Jinping with streets lined with communist flags and a welcome parade.

Biden hosted a bilateral meeting with Xi Jinping. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen were also in attendance at the Filoli Estate.

At one point Blinken stepped in and instructed the press to leave so Joe Biden and Xi could meet privately.

Biden sat there and smirked as his handlers shooed away the press.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.