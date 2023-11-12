San Francisco Somehow Manages to Remove Homeless and Clean Streets Ahead of Visit by China’s Communist Dictator Xi (VIDEO)

China’s communist dictator Xi Jinping is set to visit San Francisco this week and the city has somehow finally managed to remove the homeless and clean up the streets.

They won’t do this for the people who pay taxes and live in the city, but they’ll do it for Xi.

This sends a very clear message about who the leaders of the city care about and it’s not the Americans who live there.

The New York Post reports:

Drug addicts, homeless plaguing San Francisco’s downtown miraculously disappear ahead of Biden, Xi Jinping summit Drug addicts, dealers and homeless who have plagued San Francisco’s downtown have miraculously disappeared this week as the city cleans up for a huge international event. Sources tell The Post the homeless have been pushed to other parts of the city in preparation for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which starts tomorrow and runs through Nov. 17. However, residents and business owners said city officials’ attempts to “herd” transients and drug addicts is only a “Band-Aid” to a severe problem as drug overdoses continue to plague the city. The city focused on seven intersections in the Tenderloin and South of Market, or SoMa, neighborhoods which is home to some of the more concentrated encampments where drug-addled people high on fentanyl and heroin can be seen passed out on the streets every day. “They started clearing the tents earlier this week and there is definitely a lot more police presence,” SoMa resident and community activist Ricci Lee Wynne told The Post.

San Francisco’s homeless population was entirely cleared out for Xi Jinping. The government can easily fix our cities overnight. It just doesn’t want to.pic.twitter.com/tBGmWCbwtX — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 12, 2023

They cleaned up the streets of San Francisco for China’s dictator. They can fix the crisis plaguing our cities. They just don’t want to because they hate you. pic.twitter.com/4SS4d2FJGU — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 12, 2023

San Francisco finally fixed the homeless crisis. All it took was a visit from a world dictator. Before Xi: After: pic.twitter.com/2WimoNHC49 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 12, 2023

REPORT: The San Francisco homeless population has "miraculously" gone missing as President Biden & Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet in the liberal city. Remarkable! The typical drug addicts & homeless who wander the city like zombies have disappeared as 20,000… pic.twitter.com/2iDpl4FHCG — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 11, 2023

What happens after Xi is gone? Do the streets go back to being covered in filth?