San Francisco Holds Parade for Xi Jinping with Communist Flags Draping the Streets – As Xi Prepares to Meet His Poodle Joe Biden Later Today

San Francisco greets Xi Jinping with streets lined with communist flags and a welcome parade.

San Francisco rolled out the red carpet for Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Tuesday.

The far left California city and center of innovation held a parade in Xi Jinping’s honor complete with Communist flags lining the streets of the Democrat-run city.

Chinese Americans welcomed Xi as his caravan drove by.

Didn’t the Chinese Americans flee communist China to come to America?

The entire spectacle was caught on China TV.

When will they make Mandarin the official language of San Francisco?

Meanwhile Border Security just confiscated 300 pounds of fentanyl this week – enough to kill off an entire US city.
Allegedly from China.

Of course, the Biden crime family is completely owned by the Communist Chinese.

WHISTLEBLOWER: Federal Prosecutors Have Evidence Joe Biden Met with Hunter’s Chinese Energy Client CEFC

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

