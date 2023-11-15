San Francisco Holds Parade for Xi Jinping with Communist Flags Draping the Streets – As Xi Prepares to Meet His Poodle Joe Biden Later Today

San Francisco rolled out the red carpet for Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Tuesday.

The far left California city and center of innovation held a parade in Xi Jinping’s honor complete with Communist flags lining the streets of the Democrat-run city.

Chinese Americans welcomed Xi as his caravan drove by.

Didn’t the Chinese Americans flee communist China to come to America?

The entire spectacle was caught on China TV.

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in San Francisco to attend the APEC summit and meet with US President Biden.pic.twitter.com/8DXbYSuUyw — Nizam Tellawi (@nizamtellawi) November 15, 2023

When will they make Mandarin the official language of San Francisco?

Meanwhile Border Security just confiscated 300 pounds of fentanyl this week – enough to kill off an entire US city.

Allegedly from China.

Of course, the Biden crime family is completely owned by the Communist Chinese.