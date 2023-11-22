Biden Calls a Lid, Not Expected to Address Car Explosion at US-Canadian Border Near Niagara Falls

by

A vacationing Joe Biden called a lid Wednesday afternoon and is not expected to address the car explosion at the US-Canadian border near Niagara Falls.

The Rainbow Bridge at Niagara Falls, which connects the U.S. and Canada was shut down due to an explosion in what appears to be a terrorist attack.

Surveillance video released on Wednesday afternoon showed a vehicle going airborne before it struck the inspection point and exploded.

WATCH:

Meanwhile, Joe Biden is in Nantucket, Massachusetts hanging out a billionaire’s estate.

Biden arrived in Nantucket Tuesday evening and hid all day Wednesday.

Biden is once again spending Thanksgiving at private equity billionaire David Rubenstein’s $39 million 14-acre Nantucket estate.


David Rubenstein’s Nantucket estate

The White House refuses to say whether Joe Biden is paying Rubenstein to stay at his estate.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.