Biden Calls a Lid, Not Expected to Address Car Explosion at US-Canadian Border Near Niagara Falls

A vacationing Joe Biden called a lid Wednesday afternoon and is not expected to address the car explosion at the US-Canadian border near Niagara Falls.
Biden, on vacation in Nantucket, called a lid at 3:34 pm.
The Rainbow Bridge at Niagara Falls, which connects the U.S. and Canada was shut down due to an explosion in what appears to be a terrorist attack.
Surveillance video released on Wednesday afternoon showed a vehicle going airborne before it struck the inspection point and exploded.
Surveillance camera video shows vehicle at US-Canada border going airborne at Niagara Falls.
Meanwhile, Joe Biden is in Nantucket, Massachusetts hanging out a billionaire’s estate.
Biden arrived in Nantucket Tuesday evening and hid all day Wednesday.
President Biden arrives on Nantucket just after 8pm aboard Air Force One for his annual Thanksgiving visit
Biden is once again spending Thanksgiving at private equity billionaire David Rubenstein’s $39 million 14-acre Nantucket estate.
David Rubenstein’s Nantucket estate
The White House refuses to say whether Joe Biden is paying Rubenstein to stay at his estate.
White House, billionaire David Rubenstein won't say if Biden paying for Thanksgiving stay in Nantucket
"I thought the new rules are that officials can't accept hospitality from billionaires!" said Tom Fitton, president of conservative legal group Judicial Watch.
