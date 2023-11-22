Biden Calls a Lid, Not Expected to Address Car Explosion at US-Canadian Border Near Niagara Falls

A vacationing Joe Biden called a lid Wednesday afternoon and is not expected to address the car explosion at the US-Canadian border near Niagara Falls.

Biden, on vacation in Nantucket, called a lid at 3:34 pm. Not like anything important is happening. pic.twitter.com/y2OZwgom1e — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 22, 2023

The Rainbow Bridge at Niagara Falls, which connects the U.S. and Canada was shut down due to an explosion in what appears to be a terrorist attack.

Surveillance video released on Wednesday afternoon showed a vehicle going airborne before it struck the inspection point and exploded.

Surveillance camera video shows vehicle at US-Canada border going airborne at Niagara Falls. pic.twitter.com/rX9JkuOkRZ — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 22, 2023

Meanwhile, Joe Biden is in Nantucket, Massachusetts hanging out a billionaire’s estate.

Biden arrived in Nantucket Tuesday evening and hid all day Wednesday.

President Biden arrives on #Nantucket just after 8pm aboard Air Force One for his annual Thanksgiving visit pic.twitter.com/3TDpwNtupC — Nantucket Current (@ACKCurrent) November 22, 2023

Biden is once again spending Thanksgiving at private equity billionaire David Rubenstein’s $39 million 14-acre Nantucket estate.



David Rubenstein’s Nantucket estate

The White House refuses to say whether Joe Biden is paying Rubenstein to stay at his estate.