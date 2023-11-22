DEVELOPING: Bridge Between US and Canada at Niagara Falls Closes After Explosion Involving Vehicle Coming Into United States

by

The Rainbow Bridge at Niagara Falls, which connects the U.S and Canada was shut down due to an explosion in what appears to be a terrorist attack. The explosion happened on the U.S. side of the bridge.

The incident involved a vehicle coming into the United States according, to the Mayor’s office in Niagara Falls.

Update: Fox News’ Bill Melugin reported the two occupants of the vehicle are dead.

Second update from NBC News: No explosives were found in the vehicle.

The FBI is on scene investigating the explosion, ABC News reported.

ABC News:

The Rainbow Bridge connecting the U.S. and Canada at Niagara Falls, New York, has been closed after an explosion on the U.S. side of the bridge, according to multiple law enforcement sources.

The Niagara Falls mayor’s office said the incident involved a vehicle crossing into the U.S.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she’s closely monitoring the situation.

According to reports, the vehicle slammed into an inspection booth at a high rate of speed.

Watch:

Photos of the scene:

New York Governor Kathy Hochul released a statement.

“I’ve been briefed on the incident on the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls and we are closely monitoring the situation. State agencies are on site and ready to assist.” Hochul said.

DEVELOPING…

Photo of author
David Greyson

You can email David Greyson here, and read more of David Greyson's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.