DEVELOPING: Bridge Between US and Canada at Niagara Falls Closes After Explosion Involving Vehicle Coming Into United States

The Rainbow Bridge at Niagara Falls, which connects the U.S and Canada was shut down due to an explosion in what appears to be a terrorist attack. The explosion happened on the U.S. side of the bridge.

The incident involved a vehicle coming into the United States according, to the Mayor’s office in Niagara Falls.

Update: Fox News’ Bill Melugin reported the two occupants of the vehicle are dead.

Second update from NBC News: No explosives were found in the vehicle.

BREAKING: High level local police sources tell colleague @AlexisMcAdamsTV that the vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in NY was an attempted terror attack w/ a vehicle full of explosives. Two men in car dead. I’m awaiting a response from CBP re: any injuries… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 22, 2023

The FBI is on scene investigating the explosion, ABC News reported.

The Rainbow Bridge connecting the U.S. and Canada at Niagara Falls, New York, has been closed after an explosion on the U.S. side of the bridge, according to multiple law enforcement sources. The Niagara Falls mayor’s office said the incident involved a vehicle crossing into the U.S. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she’s closely monitoring the situation.

According to reports, the vehicle slammed into an inspection booth at a high rate of speed.

UPDATE: The explosion at the Niagara U.S.-Canada border occurred on the American side, involving a vehicle slamming into an inspection booth at a high rate of speed. The FBI is currently on the scene. pic.twitter.com/zWyZxppt6h — The Canadian Independent (@canindependent) November 22, 2023

BREAKING: Large Explosion reported at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls at the Canada-U.S. Border. pic.twitter.com/n3eXrn0ohS — The Canadian Independent (@canindependent) November 22, 2023

BREAKING: Large explosion reported at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls at the Canada-U.S. Border. pic.twitter.com/yaJgs0k5Ao — The Canadian Independent (@canindependent) November 22, 2023

New York Governor Kathy Hochul released a statement.

“I’ve been briefed on the incident on the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls and we are closely monitoring the situation. State agencies are on site and ready to assist.” Hochul said.

I’ve been briefed on the incident on the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls and we are closely monitoring the situation. State agencies are on site and ready to assist. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) November 22, 2023

