The Numbers are MASSIVE! Illegal Aliens Spotted Leaving Central Mexico Making Their Way to US Border (VIDEO)

Biden’s border crisis continues with no end in sight.

A video posted to X on Monday shows a massive group of military-aged illegal aliens on open train cars heading to the U.S./Mexican border. The train originated in central Mexico, according to citizen journalist Auden Cabello who documents illegal migrant journeys through Coahuila and Texas.

According to Auden Cabello, the train full of illegals is heading to Eagle Pass, Texas.

Watch:

All aboard! Here comes another train load. @CBP and @CityEaglePassTx might as well close both bridges. Spotted leaving central Mexico and making its way to the US/MX border. pic.twitter.com/Al961tRxki — Auden B. Cabello (@CabelloAuden) November 27, 2023

The Gateway Pundit reported in September of open train cars filled with illegal aliens heading to the southern border.

“FOX News sources capture a FerroMex train bursting with migrants out of Zacatecas heading to our southern border right now… cheering and clearly not heeding the message: “do not come”” Fox News reporter Griff Jenkins said in September.

**NEW VIDEO**

FOX News sources capture a FerroMex train bursting with migrants out of Zacatecas heading to our southern border right now… cheering and clearly not heeding the message: “do not come”@FoxNews pic.twitter.com/YflMwXrWqu — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) September 17, 2023

Eagle Pass, Texas has been a trouble spot for illegal border crossing for some time. The Gateway Pundit reported earlier in November of illegals with sick children crossing into the U.S.

On Monday afternoon, another large group of illegals arrived in Eagle Pass, Texas.

Just this afternoon, when the closure of the Eagle Pass-PN bridge 1 was just announced, this large group of hundreds of migrants is heading to cross the river thanks to GPS coordinates obtained from the same authorities. @BorderHawkNews pic.twitter.com/DtWXt3RIZv — Efraín González (@efraiinGzz) November 27, 2023

According to The Highland County Press, more than 10 million illegal aliens have entered the US since Joe Biden was installed in January 2021.

Also according to the CBP, fiscal year 2023 finished with 2.47 million encounters. The highest annual total ever recorded in a single year.

Real America’s Voice reporter Ben Bergquam told The Gateway Pundit that what’s unusual about these trains full of illegals is that the numbers are massive.