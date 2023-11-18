After Pressure from Lawmakers, ASU Cancels Pro-Terror Event With Rashida Tlaib and Radical Students for Justice in Palestine Group

Arizona State University has canceled an event featuring Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and pro-Hamas groups on campus following bipartisan pressure from lawmakers and citizens of Arizona.

Recall that The Gateway Pundit reported in February that 37+ members of the radical left faculty at the ASU Barrett Honors College organized a petition against an event featuring Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki, best-selling author and PragerU founder Dennis Prager, and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. Barrett Honors College Dean Tara Williams then began censoring marketing for the “Health, Wealth and Happiness” event with conservative speakers and promoted an opposition event organized by rogue Barrett Faculty led by Professor April Miller. Two faculty members who organized the event were later terminated by ASU.

This is also the same University that allowed a group of students to hold a nearly violent protest against Kyle Rittenhouse’s admission to the school. Students were holding “Death to America” signs and attempting to break into the office building of ASU President Michael Crow. ASU Police needed to hold building doors closed as faculty hid in their private offices for protection.

Arizona Central reports, “Tlaib, D-Mich., was scheduled to appear at an event entitled ‘Palestine is an American Issue’ hosted by the Arizona Palestine Network, a pro-Palestinian advocacy group.”

One student group involved, Students for Justice in Palestine ASU, has made several recent Instagram posts calling for the University to boycott Israel and to allow Rashida Tlaib on campus to deliver anti-Semitic remarks. This same group is facing scrutiny from Republican lawmakers in Florida, who are threatening to revoke scholarship money to students supporting terrorists.

The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on the violence perpetrated by Hamas and violent demonstrations by Hamas-tied organizations in the US since the invasion of Israel on October 7. Today, we reported that Within Our Lifetime (WOL), a self-described Palestinian-led community organization, created an anti-Semitic ‘target’ map of ‘enemies’ and urged followers to ‘act in their own interest.’

Worse than refusing to denounce antisemitism and terrorism, the Squad and radical left Democrats are cheering it on and want to bring One Million Palestinians and Hamas terrorists from Gaza to the US in a neighborhood near you.

Moderate Democrats are joining forces with America First conservatives, such as Arizona State Rep. Alex Kolodin, to stand against this. Arizona State Representatives Michael Carbone (R-25), Alma Hernandez (D-20), Alexander Kolodin (R-3), and Consuelo Hernandez (D-21) released the following statement, denouncing ASU for welcoming Tlaib’s “extremist, anti-Semitic views” and supporting radical pro-terror groups on campus:

Congresswoman Tlaib’s Extremist, Anti-Semitic Views Are Not Welcome in the State of Arizona STATE CAPITOL, PHOENIX – A bipartisan group of Arizona state lawmakers are responding to Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), a radical anti-Israel organization, for hosting Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib on Arizona State University’s Tempe campus this Friday, November 17. Statement from State Representatives Michael Carbone (R-25), Alma Hernandez (D-20), Alexander Kolodin (R-3), and Consuelo Hernandez (D-21): The State of Arizona is a safe place for Jews, both on and off campus, and the anti-Semitic rants regurgitated by SJP and others are not representative of Arizona values. Students supporting Israel have been verbally and physically assaulted on campus in recent days, requiring police escort during SJP rallies. Congresswoman Tlaib was recently censured by the U.S. House of Representatives in a bipartisan vote for perpetuating anti-Jewish sentiments that support the destruction of the state of Israel. She has a history of espousing such a view both before and following the deadly October 7 terrorist attacks against Israel that were perpetrated by the pro-Palestinian Hamas terrorist organization. We believe that such extremist, anti-Semitic views should be condemned, and they are not welcome in the state of Arizona. We ask that Arizonans say a prayer for Abigail Edan and her family. Abigail is a three-year-old girl with ties to Arizona and was taken hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza after they murdered her parents. Rather than honor Congresswoman Tlaib for a speaking engagement, SJP should be calling for Abigail’s immediate safe release in time for her fourth birthday next week. Congresswoman Tlaib is of course free to speak on ASU’s campus, and we commend our universities for supporting free speech and hosting uncomfortable conversations. However, ASU should not use public dollars, collected through student fees, to support SJP – an organization that, in addition to opposing the existence of Israel, proudly denies the existence of the United States (calling America ‘occupied Turtle Island’).

In a recent statement, ASU announced the event would not be held, citing “university requirements” for parking and security while distancing themselves from Talib and her pro-terror allies.

A local Jewish conservative shared the news of ASU’s event cancellation on X, declaring, “Trashy in the bin at ASU!!!”

An ASU Spokeswoman released the following statement on Friday:

Organizers of events using ASU facilities must be properly registered with ASU and must meet all university requirements for crowd management, parking, security, and insurance. In addition, the events must be produced in a way which minimizes disruption to academic and other activities on campus. The event featuring Congresswoman Tlaib was planned and produced by groups not affiliated with ASU and was organized outside of ASU policies and procedures. Accordingly, that event will not take place today on the ASU Tempe campus.