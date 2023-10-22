WORLD WAR 3 WATCH: Pentagon Announces ‘Prepare to Deploy’ Orders, Additional Missile Defenses, and Another Carrier Strike Group for Middle East Amid Recent Escalations by Iran and Its Proxy Forces

The American military is on heightened alert as they monitor any acts of aggression or activity by Iranian-backed groups in the Middle East following the horrific attack on innocent Israelis by the Iran-backed Hamas terror group.

On Wednesday night, multiple missiles were intercepted by the USS Carney, a U.S. Navy destroyer on the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea. The missiles appeared to head toward Israel.

Open Source Intelligence Monitor has reported on another alarming development in Northeastern Syria, with another attack on US Forces near the Al-Omar Oilfields.

According to the OSIM report, There has been significant damage to a pipeline as well as a large fire at a pipeline near a US Operations Base within the Al-Omar Oilfields of Northeastern Syria following a Rocket and Drone Attack.

On Saturday, Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III announced a series of actions aimed at bolstering the United States’ military presence in the Middle East.

Following in-depth discussions with Joe Biden, these steps are in response to the recent escalations by Iran and its proxy forces across the region.

Secretary Austin outlined three major steps to strengthen the U.S. military’s position in the Middle East.

Redirecting Naval Assets:

The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group has been redirected to the Central Command area of responsibility. This move is in addition to the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, which is currently operating in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea. The presence of two carrier strike groups significantly enhances the U.S. Navy’s capabilities in the region.

Deployment of Missile Defense Systems:

A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery, along with additional Patriot battalions, will be deployed to various locations throughout the Middle East. These systems will provide increased protection for U.S. forces stationed in the region.

Prepare to Deploy Orders:

An unspecified number of U.S. forces have been placed under “prepare to deploy” orders. This move is part of prudent contingency planning and aims to increase the readiness and responsiveness of these forces.

“I have placed an additional number of forces on prepare to deploy orders as part of prudent contingency planning, to increase their readiness and ability to quickly respond as required,” Austin said in a statement.

Last week, Austin “placed approximately 2,000 personnel and a range of units on a heightened state of readiness through a prepare-to-deploy order,” Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said in the emailed statement.

While the regime claims these actions are aimed at bolstering regional deterrence efforts and increasing force protection, they raise serious questions about the Biden regime’s foreign policy strategy—or lack thereof. The real concern here is whether these actions are leading us down a path toward World War III.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian directly threatened the United States over the Israel-Hamas war, saying in remarks to Al Jazeera on Sunday in Qatar, “If the scope of the war expands, heavy losses will befall America as well.”

Amirabdollahian also warned Israel about invading Gaza to clear out Hamas after the terrorist group’s massacre of Israelis last weekend, “the resistance leaders will turn it [Israel] into a cemetery for occupation soldiers”. The threats by Amirabdollahian folow ones he made Saturday of Israel facing a “huge earthquake” if it invaded Gaza.

We did it, Joe!