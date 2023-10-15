Iran Directly Threatens US Over Israel-Hamas War: “If the scope of the war expands, heavy losses will befall America as well”

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian directly threatened the United States over the Israel-Hamas war, saying in remarks to Al Jazeera on Sunday in Qatar, “If the scope of the war expands, heavy losses will befall America as well.”

Amirabdollahian also warned Israel about invading Gaza to clear out Hamas after the terrorist group’s massacre of Israelis last weekend, “the resistance leaders will turn it [Israel] into a cemetery for occupation soldiers”. The threats by Amirabdollahian folow ones he made Saturday of Israel facing a “huge earthquake” if it invaded Gaza.

NBC news reporter Matt Bradley posted to X Twitter more on Amirabdollahian’s comments to Al Jazeera:

“BREAKING: Iran’s Foreign Minister has made his strongest warning yet in remarks to Al Jazeera: “If stopping the aggression against Gaza does not succeed, the expansion of the war fronts is not excluded and its possibility increases every hour. Iran cannot remain a spectator.”…“If America and Israel do not stop this policy, the scope of the war cannot be stopped During my meeting in Lebanon, I learned from Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah [the leader of Hezbullah] that all scenarios were put on the table.”…“The continued aggression and the absence of a political solution add fuel to the fire and things may get out of control. The region and its actors will not remain spectators.” – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, speaking to Al Jazeera”

Amirabdollahian has been on a diplomatic tour of the Middle East the past week at the same time that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been visiting U.S. allies in the region. Amirabdollahian has visited Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Qatar, meeting with government officials as well as leaders of the terrorist groups Hamas and Hezbollah. In Doha, he greeted the Hamas representative to Qatar with a hug and a kiss:

Blinken has visited Israel, Jordan, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt. The State Department announced Sunday that Blinken will return to Israel on Monday.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry quoted Amirabdollahian as saying in his meeting with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani:

“We are facing the killing of Palestinians in Gaza on a daily basis. It is not tolerable to see the Israeli regime kill hundreds of Palestinians every day, and these war crimes, the blockade on residents in Gaza and the cutting off of water, food and drug supplies should end,” said Amirabdollahian. “At a time when so huge numbers of Palestinian people are killed by the Israeli regime on a daily basis, the US government urges others to exercise restraint while it has increased its military and all-out support for the criminal Israeli regime,” he added. “If the Israeli regime continues its crimes against Palestinian people and citizens, no one can guarantee that the status quo in the region will remain the same,” he said.

Amirabdollahian praised the Hamas massacre of Israelis and warned of Iranian intervention, according to a release by the Iranian Foreign Ministry on his meeting in Qatar with Ismail Haniyeh, the header of the political bureau of Hamas (excerpt):