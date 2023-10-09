Israel Imposes Complete Siege on Gaza, Cuts Off Electricity, Fuel, Food, and Water Ahead of Ground Operation (VIDEOS)

by

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a “complete siege” on Gaza on Monday. The blockade includes a ban on the admission of food, water, electricity, and fuel. This move is seen as Israel’s retaliation against Hamas following their largest attack on the country in decades.

On Saturday, Israel officially declared a state of war as of 06:30 a.m. local time. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are grappling with an unprecedented level of aggression from Hamas, the militant group based in Gaza.

Approximately 3,000 rockets have been launched into Israeli territory, terrorists have infiltrated Israel’s borders, and civilians, including children and families, are under attack. The Israeli government has stated unequivocally that “Hamas will pay a heavy price for this inhumane attack against Israel.”

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have initiated “Operation Swords of Iron”. This military operation aims to strike back at Hamas and protect Israeli citizens from further harm. The operation involves a coordinated effort between various branches of the IDF, including ground, air, and naval forces.

“We are setting up a complete siege of Gaza: No electricity, no food, no water, no gas. Everything is closed. We are fighting human animals. And we are acting accordingly,” Gallant said in a video statement.

The military blockade comes after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stark warning on Saturday to the Hamas terrorists and vowed to use “all the strength” of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to “destroy Hamas’s capabilities” following the terrorist attacks.

“We will destroy them and will forcefully avenge this dark day that they have forced on Israel and its citizens… All of the places which Hamas is deployed, hiding and operating in, that wicked city [Gaza], we will turn them into rubble,” Netanyahu said.

In a direct message to the residents of Gaza, the Prime Minister said, “Leave now because we will operate forcefully everywhere.” He revealed that the IDF is already “clearing the terrorists out of the last communities,” going “community by community, house by house,” to restore Israeli control.

“What Hamas will experience will be difficult and terrible … we are going to change the Middle East,” Netanyahu told officials from southern Israel on Sunday. “This is only the beginning … we are all with you and we will defeat them with force, enormous force.”

On Sunday, the Israeli Air Force released footage of striking a compound belonging to the head of the intelligence department of the Hamas terrorist organization.

Shuja’iyya used as a “terror nest” for the Hamas terrorist organization, was also struck down.

According to Israel Defense Forces, Israeli aircraft struck roughly 1,200 locations across the Gaza Strip between Saturday and Monday morning. These targets included weapons storage and production facilities, command and control centers, rocket launchers, and more.

According to reports, Israeli forces destroyed the Ministry of Finance building and the Ministry of Transportation building in Gaza City.

Below are more updates from the Israeli Air Force:

According to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, at least 91 children were among the more than 590 individuals killed by the Israeli air strike on Monday morning. It was said that the airstrikes also injured almost 2,900 people.

It’s only a matter of time until a ground invasion of Gaza begins.

WATCH: (Graphic Warning)

(The Gateway Pundit can’t immediately verify some of the videos.)

This story has been updated with additional information. Please check back for more updates.

Photo of author
Jim Hᴏft
Jim Hᴏft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hᴏft here, and read more of Jim Hᴏft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.