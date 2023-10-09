OUTRAGEOUS! Joe Biden Enjoys a Picnic with a Live Band in Rose Garden While Hamas Holds Americans Hostage



Joe Biden called a lid Sunday morning and went into hiding amid an unprecedented attack against Israel by Hamas terrorists.

Biden has nothing on his public schedule for Sunday. He called it a day at 11:34 am.

According to a pool report, Joe Biden is actually enjoying a picnic in the Rose Garden with a live band.

“The President and First Lady are hosting a BBQ for White House Executive Residence staff and their families,” a pooler said after he heard a live band playing around the Rose Garden.

Meanwhile, Hamas is holding Americans hostage.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war against Hamas after the militant group fired over 5,000 rockets at Israel on Saturday.

WATCH:

Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Israel, catching the country off-guard during a major Jewish holiday. The attack involved thousands of rockets and dozens of fighters infiltrating Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip.

Horrifying footage has emerged showing women being marched into vehicles, bloodied and bruised. Earlier reports showed Israeli civilians including children, being captured and taken into the Gaza Strip, Daily Mail reported.

The death toll from Saturday’s Hamas terror attack rose to over 700 dead. At least 2,000 were injured.

At least 260 young people were slaughtered at the Dance Party near Kibbutz Urim (Kibbutz Reim) in southern Israel.

Biden is a total disgrace. The Hamas attack comes just weeks after Biden released $6 billion in funding to Iran.

On Saturday afternoon nearly 15 hours after the deadly Hamas attack against Israel began Biden shuffled into the State Dining Room to deliver remarks.

He spoke for 2 minutes and 55 seconds before shuffling away without answering any questions.

The surprise terror attacks against Israel started at 11:30 PM ET Friday night – yet Joe Biden admitted he wasn’t briefed on the attacks until 7:30 or 8 am ET on Saturday!

Biden was asleep!

“When I got up this morning and started this at 7:30, 8:00, my calls…Hamas terrorists crossed into Israel and killed not only Israeli soldiers, but Israeli civilians,” Biden said on Saturday.

WATCH:

Once again Joe Biden doesn’t have a care in the world as Americans are held hostage by Hamas.

Several Americans were reportedly killed in the ambush terror attack and many have been taken hostage.

Meanwhile, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced on Sunday the U.S. is moving a carrier group to the eastern Mediterranean Sea in response to the attack on Israel.

“The IDF late Sunday night struck around 150 targets all within the Shejaiya neighborhood in Gaza, leveling large portions of the neighborhood associated with Hamas terror infrastructure in a short period of time.” – The Jerusalem Post reported.