WATCH LIVE: House Reconvenes to Vote for Speaker at 10 AM – Three Times a Charm for Jim Jordan?

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the House will be voting at 10 AM ET today for third time to select a new Speaker.

Conservative favorite Jim Jordan must flip at least 18 of the 22 RINOS currently holding out on him in order to prevail.

This was previously 17 votes, however, Jordan supporter Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-WI) traveled to Israel this morning on a fact-finding mission and will be unable to vote today.

Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-Wis.), a Jordan supporter, will miss Friday's Speaker vote as he travels to Israel. Follow live: https://t.co/oIufeft6uA pic.twitter.com/U34XdyzhHc — The Hill (@thehill) October 20, 2023

This might be now or never for Jordan. Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News reports that several GOPers are likely to be headed home for the weekend. Holding a vote then might prove a high-risk move and could accidentally elect Jeffries.

Several House GOP sources tell me some Republican lawmakers are going home this weekend. So the GOP has to be very careful about holding speaker votes this weekend. They could end up inadvertently electing @RepJeffries — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 20, 2023

Cristina Laila also revealed yesterday some RINO holdouts refused to meet with Jordan and encouraged him to drop out of the race.

Sherman reported that during last night’s meetings, many of the RINOs told Jordan he would never be Speaker. Will they hold firm or is this just a bluff?

A source describes the Jordan meeting with the holdouts like this: A direct, precise meeting in which JORDAN was told he will never be speaker. This group doesn't want anything. They want Jordan to understand he will not be speaker. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 20, 2023

Here is a live-feed of the vote.

Here is the RSBN broadcast: