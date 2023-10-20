WATCH LIVE: House Reconvenes to Vote for Speaker at 10 AM – Three Times a Charm for Jim Jordan?

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the House will be voting at 10 AM ET today for third time to select a new Speaker.

Conservative favorite Jim Jordan must flip at least 18 of the 22 RINOS currently holding out on him in order to prevail.

This was previously 17 votes, however, Jordan supporter Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-WI) traveled to Israel this morning on a fact-finding mission and will be unable to vote today.

This might be now or never for Jordan. Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News reports that several GOPers are likely to be headed home for the weekend. Holding a vote then might prove a high-risk move and could accidentally elect Jeffries.

Cristina Laila also revealed yesterday some RINO holdouts refused to meet with Jordan and encouraged him to drop out of the race.

Sherman reported that during last night’s meetings, many of the RINOs told Jordan he would never be Speaker. Will they hold firm or is this just a bluff?

