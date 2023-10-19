REPORTS: RINO ‘Holdouts’ Not Budging… Jim Jordan Encouraged to Drop Bid For Speaker

Chairman Jim Jordan earlier Thursday said he will seek a meeting with the RINO holdouts after his bids for Speaker failed.

Jordan so far has failed to secure the 2017 votes to win the gavel. He said he expected a 3rd ballot possibly Thursday evening.

“I’m still running for Speaker and I plan to go to the floor and get the votes and win this race,” Jordan told reporters as he prepared to huddle with McCarthy, McHenry and the RINO holdouts.

Jordan reportedly met with McCarthy, Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry, Lee Zeldin and some of the RINOs refusing to back him for Speaker.

The RINO holdouts are not budging, according to Congress reporters on the Hill.

They are encouraging Jim Jordan to drop out.

“Gimenez, leaving the meeting between McCarthy, McHenry, Jordan and the hold outs, said no minds were changed and that Jordan was encouraged in the meeting to drop out.” Politico reported.

Another Congress reporter said some of the RINO holdouts are refusing to even meet with Chairman Jordan or take his calls.

Congressman Mike Lawler released a statement and said: “In the absence of an immediate resolution, we must empower Speaker Pro-Tempore Patrick McHenry to serve as Speaker temporarily to allow us to get back to work.”

Earlier Thursday it was reported that Jim Jordan would back McCarthy ally Patrick McHenry as interim Speaker until January.

This is of course what the swamp wants.

This comes two days after former House Speakers John Boehner and Newt Gingrich backed McHenry for interim Speaker.

DEVELOPING….