BREAKING UPDATE: Jim Jordan to Hold Press Conference at 8 AM Before Vote On Third Speaker Ballot

Update: Jim Jordan will hold a press conference at 8 AM before the vote on the third speaker ballot.

“This is a speech you won’t want to miss from the next Speaker of the House! Floor vote to follow at 10:00 a.m.” Rep. Thomas Massie said.

This is a speech you won’t want to miss from the next Speaker of the House! Floor vote to follow at 10:00 a.m. https://t.co/PpJTo1V9tC — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) October 20, 2023

The House will vote Friday morning on the third Speaker ballot at 10 am ET.

Chairman Jim Jordan so far has failed to secure the 2017 votes to win the gavel. He said he expected a 3rd ballot before huddling with some RINO holdouts in a closed-door meeting.

Per CNN: “The House is expected to hold its next vote for speaker at 10 a.m. ET Friday, Rep. Jim Jordan’s office told reporters.”

“I’m still running for Speaker and I plan to go to the floor and get the votes and win this race,” Jordan told reporters as he prepared to huddle with McCarthy, McHenry and the RINO holdouts.

VIDEO:

Jordan: “I'm still running for Speaker and I plan to go to the floor and get the votes and win this race." pic.twitter.com/9w95VbZDtt — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 19, 2023

Jordan reportedly met with McCarthy, Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry, Lee Zeldin and some of the RINOs refusing to back him for Speaker.

The RINO holdouts are not budging, according to Congress reporters on the Hill.

They are encouraging Jim Jordan to drop out.

“Gimenez, leaving the meeting between McCarthy, McHenry, Jordan and the hold outs, said no minds were changed and that Jordan was encouraged in the meeting to drop out.” Politico reported.

The Republican Caucus was split on whether to support a resolution giving Patrick McHenry power as temporary Speaker.

Earlier Thursday it was reported that Jim Jordan would back McCarthy ally Patrick McHenry as interim Speaker until January.

A couple of days ago former House Speakers John Boehner and Newt Gingrich backed McHenry for interim Speaker.

The resolution to empower McHenry fell through Thursday evening.