WATCH LIVE – 5PM CENTRAL: Rightful Arizona AG Abe Hamadeh Joins TGP Recap to Discuss Elections in Arizona and Lawsuit to Overturn Election

by
Arizona Republican candidates Abe Hamadeh and Kari Lake stand together.
Arizona Republican candidates Abe Hamadeh and Kari Lake stand together. (@KariLake / Twitter)

Abe Hamadeh will join The Gateway Pundit Recap tonight with hosts Jordan Conradson and Alicia Powe to give updates on his historic lawsuit to overturn the closest election in Arizona history.

The Gateway Pundit Recap, now hosted by Conradson and Powe, airs on Blessed News Network on weeknights at 6 pm ET.

As previously reported, Lara Trump joined The Gateway Pundit Recap to discuss her latest studio single, her father-in-law’s persecution by the radical left and woke cancel culture.

Watch live on weeknights at 6 pm ET here.

Tonight, Abe Hamadeh will open the show by discussing his lawsuit to overturn the stolen election in Arizona that he reportedly “lost” by 280 votes.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that the Arizona Court of Appeals has denied requests for an expedited briefing schedule in Abe Hamadeh’s lawsuit to overturn the stolen 2022 election.

JUST IN: Arizona Court of Appeals Ignores Urgency of Abe Hamadeh’s Election Lawsuit, Rejects Request to Expedite Appeal – Election Called by 280 Votes!

We will also ask Hamadeh about other topics centered around elections in Arizona.

As The Gateway Pundit recently reported, Kari Lake recently filed paperwork to run for US Senate in 2024 and is hosting a massive rally where she is expected to make the announcement next Tuesday.

Additionally, as concerns over election integrity in the last two elections remain unsolved, and Arizona has the same crooks running the 2024 Presidential Election, the nation’s eyes are on Arizona to cast their eleven electoral votes for President fairly and honestly.

Tonight’s episode will begin at 6 pm. Watch live below:

Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson, formerly TGP’s Arizona correspondent, is now on assignment in Washington DC. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in Arizona's elections and elected officials. His reporting on election crimes in Maricopa County led to the resignation of one election official, and he was later banned from the Maricopa County press room for his courage in pursuit of the truth. TGP and Jordan finally gained access after suing Maricopa County, America's fourth largest county, and winning at the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Conradson looks forward to bringing his aggressive style of journalism to the Swamp.

