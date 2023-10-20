Victor Reacts: Leftist Judge Threatens to JAIL Donald Trump Over Truth Social Post

by

As Jim Hoft with the Gateway Pundit previously reported,

“Judge Arthur Engoron threatened to imprison President Trump on Friday for violation of his partial gag order.

Engoron who was filmed laughing like a jackass when the trial opened is upset that President Trump did not remove a post on Truth Social about his biased clerk.”

The leftist court does not want President Trump defending himself from these wacko officials in the press.

This is not justice. This is tyranny.

Trump is being charged in a case with no victims and no crimes. To top it off Judge Engoron valued Mar-a-Lago at $16 million – a complete joke – in order to move forward with the garbage lawsuit.

We know who the criminals are here and it’s not President Trump.

Photo of author
Victor Nieves
Victor Nieves is a unique voice in politics. As an experienced conservative content creator and commentator, he has built an audience of over 400 thousand followers on social media platforms. He is also the host of “The Victor Nieves Show” on the Real Talk Radio Network weekdays from 4-6pm. His content has been viewed by hundreds of millions worldwide and featured on cable news, and radio stations across the country. Victor is also a podcast host, and author of the book "Conservative Prudence".

You can email Victor Nieves here, and read more of Victor Nieves's articles here.

 

