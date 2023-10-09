UPDATE: NY Socialists Hold Pro-Palestinian Rally – Chant “From the River to the Sea, Palestine will Be Free” – Following Hamas Mass Murder of 700 Jews in Israel Raid (VIDEO)

by

Hundreds of Pro-Palestinian protesters marched through New York City on Sunday following the slaughter of 700 Jews by Hamas inside Israel on Saturday.

The protesters supported Hamas following the brutal slaughter of 700 Jews including 260 young adults at a concert.

The Democratic Socialists of America (the party of Ilhan Omar, Cori Bush, Rashida Talib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman) gathered in New York on Sunday to hold a Pro-Palestinian “All Out for Palestine” rally.

Hamas reportedly launched over 5,000 missiles into southern and central Israel. Reports reveal 700 Israelis are dead over 2,150 are wounded and 100 more taken hostage.

The death toll is expected to rise after Hamas fired thousands more rockets and sent dozens more militants into Israeli towns.

Terrorists reportedly opened fire on hundreds of Israelis attending a nature party, also described as a peace party, in the desert near the border. Dozens of women have been reported missing and it is feared they may have been kidnapped and forced into Gaza.

Margaret Flavin reported on the rally earlier.

At one point the pro-Hamas protesters chanted, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” This is an old chant describing the Palestinian goal of slaughtering all of the Jews in Israel.

They were chanting this the day after Hamas murdered 700 Jews in the largest mass murder of civilian Jews since the Holocaust.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.