Sunday in NYC: Democratic Socialists of America – The Party of Ilhan Omar, Cori Bush, Rashida Tlaib, AOC and Jamaal Bowman – Hold Pro-Palestinian Rally After Historic Hamas Mass Murders

The Gateway Pundit reported on Saturday that Hamas terrorists launched a massive surprise attack on Israel killing hundreds of people inside Israel.

The Democratic Socialists of America (the party of Ilhan Omar, Cori Bush, Rashida Talib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman) gathered in New York on Sunday to hold a Pro-Palestinian “All Out for Palestine” rally.

Hamas reportedly launched over 5,000 missiles into southern and central Israel. Reports reveal 700 Israelis are dead over 2,150 are wounded and 100 more taken hostage.

The death toll is expected to rise after Hamas fired thousands more rockets and sent dozens more militants into Israeli towns.

Terrorists reportedly opened fire on hundreds of Israelis attending a nature party, also described as a peace party, in the desert near the border. Dozens of women have been reported missing and it is feared they may have been kidnapped and forced into Gaza.

The New York Post reports:

Yes, in Times Square on Sunday, the Democratic Socialists of America will host an “All Out for Palestine” rally. Wear a mask so you’re not recognized, the organizers say. Best to just let the swastikas do the talking. “Never mind the hundreds of Israeli civilians and children who have been murdered, wounded, abducted, and terrorized. Their lives mean nothing to the DSA. Nothing,” Congressman Ritchie Torres rightly wrote Saturday. “The NYC-DSA is revealing itself for what it truly is: an antisemitic stain on the soul of America’s largest city.”

DSA shared details of the abhorrent event along with tips to help cover the identities of the ghoulish monsters gathering.

Pro-Palestinian crowd cheers after speaker praises Hamas’ invasion into Israel and the number of rockets that were fired. pic.twitter.com/x9AhCUoj9L — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 8, 2023

Pro-Palestinian protesters are now marching through New York City. pic.twitter.com/GSAcgH3UtQ — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 8, 2023

Pro-Palestinian group has begun marching on 43rd street pic.twitter.com/8lfj7foBnw — Jason Beeferman (@JasonBeeferman) October 8, 2023

Jew-hating Democrat Rashida Tlaib finally released a statement, after hours of silence, and, of course, blamed Israel for the largest mass murder of Jews since the Holocaust.