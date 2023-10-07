HUNDREDS of Israelis Flee Nature Party Near Border after Hamas Terrorists Launch Surprise Attack on Israel

Hamas terrorists launched a massive surprise attack on Israel on Saturday killing dozens of soldiers and innocent families inside Israel.

Hamas reportedly launched over 5,000 missiles into southern and central Israel.

The moment the border between Gaza and Israel explodes pic.twitter.com/SsDDRL1EF9 — Sprinter (@Sprinter99800) October 7, 2023

Hundreds of Israelis were attending a nature party in the desert near the border on Saturday when Hamas launched its attack.

Chaos erupted after Hamas reportedly opened fire on the gathering. Hundreds of Israelis ran into the desert to hide.

מאות בני אדם שבילו הבוקר (ש') במסיבת טבע בקיבוץ רעים מצאו את עצמם נסים על נפשותיהם בעקבות מתקפת הפתע של חמאס על ישראל, חלקם טרם אותרו.

אם יש לכם קרוב שנעדר או מידע על מי מהנעדרים כתבו למייל האדום שלנו (כתובת בתגובה הראשונה) https://t.co/CIoEFpaa9s — ynet עדכוני (@ynetalerts) October 7, 2023

Kibbutz Reim is just east of the border with Gaza in southern Israel.

Siren in Kibbutz Reim, southern Israel pic.twitter.com/hUH7Bo3qcz — Local Focus – Security Alerts (@LocalFocus1) March 12, 2020

The Times of Israel reported: