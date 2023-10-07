HUNDREDS of Israelis Flee Nature Party Near Border after Hamas Terrorists Launch Surprise Attack on Israel

by

Hamas terrorists launched a massive surprise attack on Israel on Saturday killing dozens of soldiers and innocent families inside Israel.

Hamas reportedly launched over 5,000 missiles into southern and central Israel.

Hundreds of Israelis were attending a nature party in the desert near the border on Saturday when Hamas launched its attack.

Chaos erupted after Hamas reportedly opened fire on the gathering. Hundreds of Israelis ran into the desert to hide.

Kibbutz Reim is just east of the border with Gaza in southern Israel.

The Times of Israel reported:

Chaos erupted at an all-night nature party near Kibbutz Re’im close to the Gaza Strip as the first rockets were fired by Hamas on Saturday morning. Eyewitnesses said the rockets were quickly followed by gunshots fired into the crowd even as hundreds of partygoers attempted to flee the site.

Hamas launched a major assault on Israel early Saturday with thousands of rockets fired and an unprecedented assault by gunmen on border communities, including the music festival. At least 40 Israelis have been confirmed killed and hundreds wounded.

An unconfirmed Ynet report claimed at least one death, and Israeli media reported dozens of wounded with many more still hiding from further potential gunmen, at the desert site near Kibbutz Re’im in the western Negev where thousands were taking part in the event.

Noya Reuven, 20, spoke with The Times of Israel and described a state of mass panic as thousands of partygoers ran to their vehicles as rockets were fired overhead. While in her vehicle that was slightly above a vast open field, she said she heard shots fired into the crowd and saw hundreds of panicked people running in all directions.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.