UPDATE: Belgian Authorities Raise Terror Alert to Highest Level After Two Dead in Islamist Terrorist Attack

Brussels, the de facto capital of the European Union, is on high alert following a chilling act of violence that left two Swedish citizens dead.

Two Swedish nationals were fatally shot in Brussels on Monday evening, coinciding with a football match between Belgium and Sweden. The Belgian authorities have since raised the terror alert to its highest level in the capital and the second-highest level across the rest of the nation, signaling an “extremely serious” threat to public safety.

The attack occurred near the center of the Belgian capital, Brussels, where a football match between Belgium and Sweden was taking place. The match was suspended at halftime due to security reasons, according to UEFA.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo confirmed on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), that the victims were Swedish nationals. He offered his condolences to the Swedish Prime Minister, stating, “Our thoughts are with the families and friends who lost their loved ones. As close partners, the fight against terrorism is a joint one.”

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo confirmed on social media that the victims were Swedish nationals. He offered his condolences to the Swedish Prime Minister, stating, "Our thoughts are with the families and friends who lost their loved ones. As close partners the fight against terrorism is a joint one."

A man claiming to be the assailant posted a video on social media, identifying himself as Abdesalem Al Guilani, a fighter for Allah and a member of the Islamic State. In the video, he claimed to have killed three Swedes, although official reports confirm only two fatalities. Belgian authorities have yet to release further details about the victims or the motive behind the attack.

The match between Belgium and Sweden in the Euro 2024 qualifiers has been suspended due to the murder of two Swedish fans. The country has also raised the terrorist threat level to maximum.

Here’s the alleged video of the terrorist. The video message from the self-proclaimed perpetrator included the phrase “Allahu Akbar” and a declaration that he took revenge “in the name of Muslims.”

The suspect is still at large. He posted a video saying, "I am a fighter for Allah. We live for our religion, and we die for our religion."

“I am a fighter for Allah. We live for our religion, and we die for our religion. Your brother took… pic.twitter.com/e1mg4tAm2m — (@Ann_Lilyflower) October 16, 2023

Last week, a teacher was brutally stabbed to death, while two others sustained serious injuries, when a knife-wielding assailant launched an attack at City School Gambetta-Carnot in Arras, northern France, as The Gateway Pundit reported.

The assailant, identified as Mohammed Mogouchkov, reportedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” during the assault. The suspect, a 20-year-old former pupil of the school, of Chechen origin, had been previously flagged by authorities and placed on a terror watch list, the Telegraph reported.

The tragic incident unfolded on Friday morning, prompting a swift response from the police. Dominique Bernard, a French literature teacher, tragically lost his life, while a sports teacher and a security guard were injured. Fortunately, no students were harmed during the attack. The suspect’s brother was also apprehended near another school, but no weapon was found in his possession, France news outlet Le Figaro reported.

For years, Europe has prided itself on its open immigration policies aimed at fostering diversity and providing refuge for those fleeing conflict and persecution. However, as conservative voices have consistently argued, these well-intentioned policies have also opened the door for individuals who do not share European values and who pose a direct threat to public safety.

The attack in Brussels and France should serve as a wake-up call for European leaders to reevaluate their immigration policies critically. While the liberal establishment often dismisses calls for stricter immigration controls as xenophobic or Islamophobic, the reality is that a failure to properly vet those who enter Europe or the U.S. can have deadly consequences, as this tragic event demonstrates.