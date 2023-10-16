At Least Two Dead in Brussels as Islamist Screaming “Allahu Akbar!” Goes on Shooting Rampage – Euro 2024 Qualifier Game Canceled

At least two are dead in Brussels as an Islamist screaming, “Allahu Akbar!” goes on shooting rampage!
According to reports the killer says he is a member of ISIS.
The gunman who opened fire in Brussels said he's a member of ISIS and wanted to "avenge Muslims."
The armed suspect is still at large, according to Belgian media outlet Sudinfo.
We just had a Jihadist terror attack in Brussels, Belgium. A man who claims he is ISIS just opened fire on people in the city!
The man began shooting at people with an AK-47, even though guns are banned in Europe. So much for gun control.
The identity of the Islamist killer is not yet confirmed.
SLAYEM SLOUMA : Il a une femme et une fille mais il sort avec une kalashnikov pour tuer des innocents à #Bruxelles en pleine rue.
Les politiques immigrationistes nous importent des bombes à retardement partout en Europe. pic.twitter.com/rifK8GoJ50
UPDATE: The Euro 2024 qualifier game with Sweden was canceled tonight following the shooting.