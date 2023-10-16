At Least Two Dead in Brussels as Islamist Screaming “Allahu Akbar!” Goes on Shooting Rampage – Euro 2024 Qualifier Game Canceled

At least two are dead in Brussels as an Islamist screaming, “Allahu Akbar!” goes on shooting rampage!

According to reports the killer says he is a member of ISIS.

The gunman who opened fire in Brussels said he's a member of ISIS and wanted to "avenge Muslims." The armed suspect is still at large, according to Belgian media outlet Sudinfo. pic.twitter.com/0lkepCOOFw — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 16, 2023

We just had a Jihadist terror attack in Brussels, Belgium. A man who claims he is ISIS just opened fire on people in the city! The man began shooting at people with an AK-47, even though guns are banned in Europe. So much for gun control. We were warned that a Global Day of… — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) October 16, 2023

The identity of the Islamist killer is not yet confirmed.

SLAYEM SLOUMA : Il a une femme et une fille mais il sort avec une kalashnikov pour tuer des innocents à #Bruxelles en pleine rue. Les politiques immigrationistes nous importent des bombes à retardement partout en Europe. pic.twitter.com/rifK8GoJ50 — Enzo Alias (@Enzo_Alias) October 16, 2023

UPDATE: The Euro 2024 qualifier game with Sweden was canceled tonight following the shooting.