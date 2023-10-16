At Least Two Dead in Brussels as Islamist Screaming “Allahu Akbar!” Goes on Shooting Rampage – Euro 2024 Qualifier Game Canceled

by

At least two are dead in Brussels as an Islamist screaming, “Allahu Akbar!” goes on shooting rampage!

According to reports the killer says he is a member of ISIS.

The identity of the Islamist killer is not yet confirmed.

UPDATE: The Euro 2024 qualifier game with Sweden was canceled tonight following the shooting.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.