Global Day of Jihad: Man Shouts “Allahu Akbar” Before Killing Teacher and Injuring Others in a Knife Attack in France (VIDEO)

In a shocking incident, a teacher was brutally stabbed to death, while two others sustained serious injuries, when a knife-wielding assailant launched an attack at City School Gambetta-Carnot in Arras, northern France, as The Gateway Pundit reported earlier.

The assailant, identified as Mohammed Mogouchkov, reportedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” during the assault. The suspect, a 20-year-old former pupil of the school, of Chechen origin, had been previously flagged by authorities and placed on a terror watch list, the Telegraph reported.

The tragic incident unfolded on Friday morning, prompting a swift response from the police. Dominique Bernard, a French literature teacher, tragically lost his life, while a sports teacher and a security guard were injured. Fortunately, no students were harmed during the attack. The suspect’s brother was also apprehended near another school, but no weapon was found in his possession, France news outlet Le Figaro reported.

Disturbing footage circulating on social media captured the assailant in the school playground, with several individuals attempting to subdue him.

WATCH: (GRAPHIC CONTENT)

Martin Doussaut, a philosophy teacher, managed to escape unharmed after being pursued by the attacker and seeking refuge in a locked room.

Eyewitnesses reported receiving a video of the suspect entering the school shortly before the attack occurred. As the stabbings unfolded, students were confined to their classrooms for safety.

Sliman Hamzi, one of the first police officers to arrive at the scene, recounted that the suspected attacker shouted “Allahu Akbar” during the assault. Hamzi was alerted by another officer passing by the high school, who urgently reported the knife attack.

French union leader Sophie Vénétitay praised the slain teacher for sacrificing his life to protect the students. She also expressed concern for the critically injured security guard, emphasizing the dedication of educators to both teaching and safeguarding their pupils.

French President Emmanuel Macron visited the scene in Arras, while parliamentary proceedings were temporarily suspended. Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin confirmed the arrest of the perpetrator and stated that a police operation was underway at the school.

As the investigation continues, the city of Arras has decided to suspend all events until further notice, reflecting the gravity of the situation and the need for heightened vigilance.

The incident comes after the former Hamas leader called a global day of Jihad on Friday the 13th.