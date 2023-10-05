UPDATE: 18-Year-Old Suspect in Fatal Stabbing of Leftist Activist Ryan Carson Cries as He Faces Murder Charges (VIDEO)

Brian Dowling, the 18-year-old teenager accused of fatally stabbing leftist activist Ryan Thoresen Carson is facing murder charges and criminal possession of a weapon.

The Gateway Pundit reported Tuesday that Ryan Carson, a 32-year-old social justice and climate change activist, was stabbed multiple times in the chest around 4 a.m. at Lafayette Avenue and Malcolm X Boulevard. He was with his girlfriend at the time, waiting at a bus stop after leaving a wedding.

Carson was pronounced dead at Kings County Hospital. As of now, the suspect remains at large.

The video, obtained by the New York Post on Tuesday, shows Ryan Carson and his girlfriend sitting on a bus stop bench when they are approached by a stranger in a dark hoodie.

The stranger begins kicking scooters parked nearby for no apparent reason, then turns to Carson and asks “What the f–k are you looking at?”

Carson tries to calm the stranger down, but the man pulls out a knife and chases after him. Carson’s girlfriend can be heard frantically yelling as her boyfriend tumbles over the bench and collapses to the ground, The Post reported.

The attacker then stabs Carson multiple times in the chest, leaving him mortally wounded. He then walks away, but returns a few moments later to spit on Carson’s girlfriend and kick his body.

Friends of Carson say he’d feel sorry for his teenage attacker and would want his death to further advance left-wing policies in crime-ridden New York City, Daily Mail reported.

“I know he would have wanted people to use his death as a means to talk about structural wrongs in the city,” said Democrat New York State Assemblymember Emily Gallagher.

“I’m absolutely positive that he would immediately see that this was a person who was suffering from a lack of resources in our community, who probably needs better mental health support, possibly housing, possibly drug treatment,” she added.

On Thursday, The Gateway Pundit reported that Brian Dowling was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of far-left climate activist Ryan Carson at a Brooklyn bus stop. He was then charged with murder with depraved indifference and criminal possession of a weapon.

New York Post reported:

The teen – who had handcuffs around his wrists and ankles – was still wearing the same white t-shirt and stripped shorts he had a few hours earlier, when the was arrested while cops executed a search warrant at a home on Lafayette Avenue near Malcolm X Boulevard — just down the block from where Ryan Carson, 32, was knifed to death early Monday as his girlfriend watched. Dowling is charged with second-degree murder and criminal weapons possession, police confirmed. Dowling did not make any statements to cops after his arrest, and has already enlisted a lawyer, sources said. Cops were searching for clothing allegedly worn by the suspect during the caught-on-camera attack — and found both Dowling and his dark Champion sweatshirt, seen in the video of the attack, inside the apartment, the sources said. Cops also found a knife in the home, and will be working to determine if it was the murder weapon, sources said.

