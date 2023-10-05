Person of Interest* Arrested in Connection with Fatal Stabbing of Leftist Activist Ryan Carson at NYC Bus Stop

A *person of interest* – Brian Dowling – was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of far-left climate activist Ryan Carson at a Brooklyn bus stop.
Ryan Carson, a 32-year-old social justice and climate change activist, was brutally stabbed to death in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.
Carson was stabbed multiple times in the chest around 4 a.m. at Lafayette Avenue and Malcolm X Boulevard. He was with his girlfriend at the time, waiting at a bus stop after leaving a wedding, according to CBS New York.
The suspect, who was acting erratically, approached Carson and asked, “What are you looking at?” before launching the fatal attack.
Video (graphic warning):
GRAPHIC WARNING: NY Post obtains and releases video showing fatal stabbing of Leftist activist Ryan Carson in front of girlfriend on NYC street late-night after wedding
1. Always carry a gun
2. Always keep distance between yourself and a potential threat
Such a senseless… pic.twitter.com/tpNyaJk2Ke
— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) October 3, 2023
Carson was pronounced dead at Kings County Hospital.
According to the New York Post, Carson was an activist focused on sustainability and environmental policies. He was also a published poet, who had once written a poem called “Anxiety” about fears over his own death.
According to ABC News, 18-year-old Brian Dowling was arrested in connection with the stabbing, according to police.
No charges have been filed yet, according to ABC.
BREAKING: A person of interest is in custody in connection with the stabbing of Brooklyn activist Ryan Carson, police sources said.
Carson, 31, died after being stabbed in the chest multiple times during an assault early Monday morning in Bedford–Stuyvesant, police said.
The… pic.twitter.com/xMDZtQbBno
— ABC News (@ABC) October 5, 2023