Person of Interest* Arrested in Connection with Fatal Stabbing of Leftist Activist Ryan Carson at NYC Bus Stop

A *person of interest* – Brian Dowling – was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of far-left climate activist Ryan Carson at a Brooklyn bus stop.

Ryan Carson, a 32-year-old social justice and climate change activist, was brutally stabbed to death in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

Carson was stabbed multiple times in the chest around 4 a.m. at Lafayette Avenue and Malcolm X Boulevard. He was with his girlfriend at the time, waiting at a bus stop after leaving a wedding, according to CBS New York.

The suspect, who was acting erratically, approached Carson and asked, “What are you looking at?” before launching the fatal attack.

Video (graphic warning):

GRAPHIC WARNING: NY Post obtains and releases video showing fatal stabbing of Leftist activist Ryan Carson in front of girlfriend on NYC street late-night after wedding 1. Always carry a gun 2. Always keep distance between yourself and a potential threat Such a senseless… pic.twitter.com/tpNyaJk2Ke — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) October 3, 2023

Carson was pronounced dead at Kings County Hospital.

According to the New York Post, Carson was an activist focused on sustainability and environmental policies. He was also a published poet, who had once written a poem called “Anxiety” about fears over his own death.

According to ABC News, 18-year-old Brian Dowling was arrested in connection with the stabbing, according to police.

No charges have been filed yet, according to ABC.