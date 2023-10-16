Trump Responds to Judge Chutkan’s Gag Order

President Trump on Monday afternoon responded to Judge Tanya Chutkan’s gag order.

Judge Tanya Chutkan held a hearing on Monday morning on Jack Smith’s proposed gag order and used it as an opportunity to attack Trump.

Chutkan laughed at Trump’s lawyers and lectured them on election interference.

Judge Chutkan laughed at Trump’s lawyers before telling them that Trump does not have unfettered First Amendment Rights.

“You keep talking about censorship like the defendant has unfettered First Amendment rights. He doesn’t,” Judge Chutkan said, according to the AP. “We’re not talking about censorship here. We’re talking restrictions to ensure there is a fair administration of justice on this case.”

President Trump will be barred from speaking out against Special Counsel Jack Smith, court witnesses and more!

Trump responded to Chutkan’s unconstitutional gag order.

“A TERRIBLE THING HAPPENED TO DEMOCRACY TODAY – GAG ORDER!” Trump said on Truth Social as he was about to land in Adel, Iowa for a campaign rally.

Trump’s spokeswoman Liz Harrington also released a statement on Chutkan’s gag order.

“Today’s decision is an absolute abomination and another partisan knife stuck in the heart of our Democracy by Crooked Joe Biden, who was granted the right to muzzle his political opponent, the leading candidate for the Presidency in 2024, and the most popular political leader in America, President Donald J. Trump. President Trump will continue to fight for our Constitution, the American people’s right to support him, and to keep our country free of the chains of weaponized and targeted law enforcement,” Liz Harrington said.