Obama Judge Chutkan Laughs at Trump’s Lawyers, Says Trump Doesn’t Have “Unfettered First Amendment Rights”

Judge Tanya Chutkan on Monday imposed a gag order on Trump in the middle of a presidential election.

Last month Special Counsel Jack Smith filed a motion to gag Trump.

“The need for the proposed order is further evidenced by a review of the defendant’s prejudicial statements in the weeks since the Government initially filed its motion on September 15,” Jack Smith’s prosecutors wrote in the court filing reviewed by this reporter.

Smith’s prosecutors said Trump waged “a sustained campaign of prejudicial public statements regarding witnesses, the Court, the District, and prosecutors.”

Judge Tanya Chutkan held a hearing on Monday morning on Jack Smith’s proposed gag order and used it as an opportunity to attack Trump.

President Trump will be barred from speaking out against Special Counsel Jack Smith, court witnesses and more!

Trump’s lawyer John Lauro rightfully argued a gag order would stop Trump from campaigning and speaking on important issues.

John Lauro is arguing. “These prosecutors want to stop Mr Trump from speaking out about the issues of the day” — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) October 16, 2023

Judge Chutkan laughed at Trump’s lawyers before telling them that Trump does not have unfettered First Amendment Rights.

“Chutkan laughed after Trump’s lawyer John Lauro argued that the current conditions are working, saying she disagreed before she went through some of Trump’s statements one by one. Chutakn said Trump “doesn’t” have unfettered First Amendment rights, and that there’s “no question” that the court is entitled to draw restrictions to ensure the fair administration of justice.” NBC News reported.

“You keep talking about censorship like the defendant has unfettered First Amendment rights. He doesn’t,” Judge Chutkan said, according to the AP. “We’re not talking about censorship here. We’re talking restrictions to ensure there is a fair administration of justice on this case.”

The trial date is scheduled for March 4, 2024.