Trump Attorney: Judge Conceded That the Statute of Limitations Are in Effect – All Transactions That Closed Prior to 2014 (80% of Letitia’s Case) Are Now Out of the Case (VIDEO)

President Trump and his lawyers on Monday spoke to the press outside of a New York City courthouse after the conclusion of the opening day of the non-jury trial in a civil fraud case brought by Stalinist Letitia James.

Trump and an attorney for Trump said the judge conceded that the statute of limitations is in effect on transactions that closed prior to 2014, which makes up 80% of the case.

New York Judge Arthur Engoron ruled last Tuesday that Trump and Trump Org. are liable for fraud.

The judge also ruled that Mar-a-Lago is worth $18 million – of course, no one in the real estate business is buying this.

Earlier Monday President Trump blasted the radical judge as he held up a new report from Palm Beach County.

“Why are we trying a case that the appellate division of New York state has just ruled recently that we won 80% of our case and this judge refuses to acknowledge the ruling, which is plain for all to see,” Trump said.

Trump continued, “This rogue judge, a Trump hater… refuses to acknowledge the fact that we won 80% of this case, including the statute of limitations…It just came out a few minutes ago from Palm Beach County…the judge valued Mar-a-Lago at $18 million and it’s worth a billion dollars, maybe $1.5 billion.”

Trump and his lawyers emerged from the courthouse after the court session ended Monday afternoon.

President Trump said Judge Engoron conceded that the statute of limitations are in effect.

A lawyer for Trump spoke on this: “Based on the judge’s comments at the end of the trial, it would appear that he is agreeing that all the transactions that closed prior to 2014 are now out of the case.”

Trump chimed in: “Which are about 80% of the case.”

