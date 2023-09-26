The old saying goes, “If you torture the data long enough, it will confess to anything.”

A New York judge on Tuesday refused to dismiss NY Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit against President Trump.

Judge Arthur Engoron ruled on Tuesday that Trump and Trump Org. are liable for fraud. A non-jury trial begins on October 2.

AP reported:

A judge has ruled that Donald Trump committed fraud for years while building the real estate empire that catapulted him to fame and the White House. Judge Arthur Engoron, ruling Tuesday in a civil lawsuit brought by New York’s attorney general, found that the former president and his company deceived banks, insurers and others by massively overvaluing his assets and exaggerating his net worth on paperwork used in making deals and securing financing. Engoron’s ruling, in a phase of the case known as summary judgment, resolves the key claim in James’ lawsuit, but six others remain. Engoron is slated to hold a non-jury trial starting Oct. 2 before deciding on those claims and any punishments he may impose. James is seeking $250 million in penalties and a ban on Trump doing business in New York, his home state. The trial could last into December, Engoron has said.

Earlier this month New York Attorney General Letitia James alleged Trump overstated his net worth by billions of dollars to obtain loans, get insurance benefits and manipulate taxes.

Letitia James in the court filing said that Trump overstated his net worth between 2011 and 2021.

A previous report found that Trump actually undervalued his assets.

Letitia James in September announced a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump and his family.

Why Shelf-Stable Beef Will Be an Extremely Valuable Commodity in the Near Future

AG James has been investigating whether the Trump Organization inflated the values of some of its properties.

Letitia James said her office is seeking to:

Make Trump pay $250 million.

Ban the Trumps from running NY businesses for good.

Ban Trump and Trump Org from buying commercial real estate in NY for 5 yrs.

We’re making a criminal referral to the US Department of Justice

“With the help of Donald Jr., Eric, Ivanka, and other defendants, Trump variously unlawfully inflated and deflated his net worth by billions to obtain and satisfy loans, get insurance benefits, and pay lower taxes. In short, he lied to gain massive financial benefits for himself,” Letitia James said in September.

“We found that Trump, his family, and the Trump Org used fraudulent and misleading asset valuations over 200 times in 10 years on his annual financial statements. These statements were then used to obtain hundreds of millions of dollars in loans and insurance coverage,’ she added.

Stalin in smiling.

Letitia James has been harassing Trump and his family…just as she promised.

In November 2018 after her election, Letitia James immediately began cursing and threatening President Donald Trump.

WATCH: