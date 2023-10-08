A Ground Invasion of Gaza is Coming: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Issues Stark Warning to Hamas – Tells Gaza Civilians to “Leave Now Because We Will Operate Forcefully Everywhere” (VIDEO)

In a somber and urgent address to the nation, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stark warning to the Hamas terrorists and vowed to use “all the strength” of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to “destroy Hamas’s capabilities.” The Prime Minister’s announcement comes in the wake of a devastating attack by Hamas militants on Israeli territory earlier today, which resulted in the loss of innocent lives, including children and the elderly.

“This morning, on Shabbat and a holiday, Hamas invaded Israeli territory and murdered innocent citizens including children and the elderly. Hamas has started a brutal and evil war,” said Netanyahu.

“We will be victorious in this war despite an unbearable price. This is a very difficult day for all of us,” he continued.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the scale and brutality of the attack were “unprecedented in Israel,” and pledged to ensure that such an event “does not happen again.”

“Hamas wants to murder us all. This is an enemy that murders children and mothers in their homes, in their beds, an enemy that abducts the elderly, children, and young women, that slaughters and massacres our citizens, including children, who simply went out to enjoy the holiday,” Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu assured the Israeli public that the “entire government is behind this decision,” signaling a unified stance among Israel’s political leadership. He also indicated that the IDF would “immediately use all its strength to destroy Hamas’s capabilities.”

“We will destroy them and will forcefully avenge this dark day that they have forced on Israel and its citizens,” he declared.

Quoting the famous Hebrew poet Hayim Nahman Bialik, Netanyahu said, “‘Revenge for the blood of a little child has yet been devised by Satan.’ All of the places which Hamas is deployed, hiding and operating in, that wicked city, we will turn them into rubble.”

In a direct message to the residents of Gaza, the Prime Minister said, “Leave now because we will operate forcefully everywhere.” He revealed that the IDF is already “clearing the terrorists out of the last communities,” going “community by community, house by house,” to restore Israeli control.

“We are all praying for the well-being of the wounded and all those who are being held hostage,” he said, before issuing a final warning to Hamas: “You are responsible for their well-being. Israel will settle accounts with anyone who harms one hair on their heads.”

WATCH:

A very long line of Israeli tanks is moving toward the southern region. It’s only a matter of time until a ground invasion of Gaza begins.

A very long line of Israeli tanks is heading south. The start of a ground invasion of Gaza is just a matter of time pic.twitter.com/Mj1DfDS2Vz — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 7, 2023