Scalise to Announce Bid For House Speaker: Report

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) will announce his bid for House Speaker later Wednesday, according to Politico.

NEWSY: Scalise is expected to officially announce his bid for speaker later today, a source familiar tells me — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) October 4, 2023

Kevin McCarthy was ousted as House Speaker on Tuesday in a 216-210 vote after Rep. Matt Gaetz filed a Motion to Vacate the Chair.

McCarthy is now the “shortest serving speaker since 1876.” According to The Guardian, McCarthy is also “the first speaker of the House forced out of the job in US history.”

Gaetz spoke with reporters after he successfully ousted McCarthy from speakership on Tuesday.

Gaetz said Rep. Scalise would make a great House Speaker.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Congressman Matt Gaetz speaks after Kevin McCarthy was removed as Speaker of the House pic.twitter.com/2YhsgnXFxS — ALX (@alx) October 3, 2023

Congressman Jim Jordan also endorsed Steve Scalise as a potential candidate for House Speaker Tuesday night after McCarthy was ousted.

“I think Steve would also be a great speaker. I think Steve has given so much for our country. He’s done an outstanding job as Majority Leader. But I do think the conference going to have to get together,” said Jordan.

Few GOP members have already shown their support for Scalise as House Speaker.

“Steve Scalise is our leader. If he wants it, then I think that it’s likely that he will be the leader — the speaker nominee,” said Rep. Austin Scott (R-GA.).

“I’m not here to make a judgment on where Mr. Scalise stands with his rehabilitation and recovery. I would give him the deference to be able to decide whether or not he’d like to put himself forward as a candidate,” Gaetz said. “But he’d be the type of person that I could see myself supporting. There are many people, though, I could see myself supporting.”

Trump is also teasing a bid for House Speaker.