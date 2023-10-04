Rep. Jim Jordan Mulls Over Speakership Run, While Rep. Steve Scalise Secretly Working ‘Behind the Scenes’ for House Speaker Role

The race for the Speaker of the House is heating up within the Republican Party, and it seems that two prominent figures are emerging as potential candidates: Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), and former President Donald Trump. The three men have been making the rounds in the media, but it’s what’s happening behind closed doors that has everyone talking.

In a recent interview with Sean Hannity, Rep. Jim Jordan was asked about the possibility of running for Speaker of the House. Jordan, who currently serves as the Judiciary Committee Chairman, was non-committal but did not rule out the possibility.

“Sean, we got to come to a decision as a conference,” Jordan said.

“I’m going to leave that to the conference. Of course, I’ve talked to colleagues, or colleagues have come to me and talked to me about that but this is the decision for the conference,” he added.

Hannity pressed Jordan on whether he would consider the role if offered, to which Jordan responded, “I’m going to talk to the conference over the next week, Sean. I think that’s the key.”

Rep. Jim Jordan is reportedly in active discussions with fellow House GOP members as he seriously considers running for the position of Speaker, according to Politico, citing two Republicans who have direct knowledge on the matter.

According to the news outlet, “A person familiar with the situation said an announcement that Jordan will throw his hat into the ring for speaker not necessarily imminent, but could formally come by the end of the week.”

During the interview, Jordan endorsed Steve Scalise of Louisiana as a potential candidate for House Speaker.

“I think Steve would also be a great speaker. I think Steve has given so much for our country. He’s done an outstanding job as Majority Leader. But I do think the conference going to have to get together,” said Jordan.

While Jordan’s potential candidacy is making headlines, sources indicate that Rep. Steve Scalise, the current House Majority Leader, is quietly working “behind the scenes” to secure support for his own run for Speaker.

Scalise has reportedly been meeting with key members of the Republican conference to discuss the party’s future and his vision for the role of Speaker, according to Politico.

“Majority Leader Steve Scalise is reaching out to members to gauge whether they would support him for speaker, according to three people familiar with the conversations,” the news outlet reported.

When asked about his health in relation to the potential new position, Scalise confidently replied, “I feel great.”

“We have a really tight relationship, and we have a lot of work to get done,” Scalise said. “But I haven’t made any formal announcement.”

Few GOP members have already shown their support for Scalise as House Speaker.

“Steve Scalise is our leader. If he wants it, then I think that it’s likely that he will be the leader — the speaker nominee,” said Rep. Austin Scott (R-GA.).

“I’m not here to make a judgment on where Mr. Scalise stands with his rehabilitation and recovery. I would give him the deference to be able to decide whether or not he’d like to put himself forward as a candidate,” Gaetz said. “But he’d be the type of person that I could see myself supporting. There are many people, though, I could see myself supporting.”

Adding another layer of complexity to the race is former President Donald Trump. Hannity mentioned that he had heard from multiple sources that Trump had been contacted about the possibility of serving as an “interim” Speaker.

Jordan was enthusiastic about the idea but emphasized that he would prefer to see Trump back in the White House. “I want Donald Trump to be the next President of the United States,” Jordan said. “If he wants to be Speaker, then that’s fine, too.”

WATCH: