Republican Party of Virginia Takes the Gloves Off, Mails Out Thousands of Explicit Fliers About Democrat Susanna Gibson’s ‘HotWifeExperience’ Online Sex Scandal

The Republican Party of Virginia took the gloves off and mailed out thousands of explicit fliers about Democrat Susanna Gibson’s online sex scandal two weeks before the election.

Susanna Gibson, the Democrat candidate running for Virginia’s House of Delegates against Republican David Owen, posted sex acts with her husband online dubbed “HotWifeExperience” – while soliciting ‘tips’ from their online audience.

Gibson’s online sex scandal may ruin the Democrats going into a high-stakes election where they are desperately fighting to win back the House.

The 40-year-old mother of 2 who is running for a seat in the 57th district in suburban Richmond, reportedly used a platform called Chaturbate to stream sex acts with her husband in exchange for ‘tokens.’

The Republican Party of Virginia mailed out thousands of fliers with direct quotes from Susanna Gibson’s X-rated videos: “I need, like, more tokens before I let him do that,” Gibson told her online audience referring to a specific sex act with her husband in an effort to solicit “tips.”

The envelopes warned residents: “Do not open if you are under the age of 18,″ and “Warning: Explicit material enclosed.”

Gibson’s sex scandal is spiraling out of control. Her poll numbers have plummeted more than 10 percentage points and Virginia Democrats have scrubbed their supporter for her.

Additionally, the poll found “more than 80%” voters have heard about Susanna Gibson’s online sex scandal.

The Gibson Campaign released this statement (courtesy of NBC12 Richmond):

“David Owen and the Virginia GOP are trying to distract voters from their extreme agenda to ban abortion, defund schools, and allow violent criminals to access weapons of war. Voters are tired of these desperate attacks, and they will not be fooled by them. From day one, Susanna has been focused on protecting reproductive freedom, fully funding our schools, and keeping our communities safe. Nothing will ever deter her commitment to our community.”

Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Rich Anderson statement (courtesy of NBC12 Richmond):

“As stated in the disclaimer, it came from the Republican Party of Virginia. Gibson’s campaign has falsely alleged that the videos of her publicly engaging in sexual activity on publicly accessible pornography websites were “leaked” by Republicans. In reality, the opposite is true. After revelation of her very public acts, polling now shows her to be 11 points behind her Republican opponent. Additionally, her running mates, Schuyler VanValkenburg and Rodney Willett, have not condemned her actions. The mail piece corrects her false statements using already-published mainstream media news accounts and Gibson’s own public words as documented via her videos.”

