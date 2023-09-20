UH OH! Democrat Rep. Scrubs Support For Virginia House of Delegates Candidate Susanna Gibson Following Online Streaming Sex Scandal

Uh oh!

It appears Susanna Gibson, the Democrat candidate running for Virginia’s House of Delegates who posted sex acts with her husband online dubbed “HotWifeExperience” – while soliciting ‘tips’ from their online audience is losing support from fellow Democrats.

Susanna Gibson, a 40-year-old mother of 2 children running for a seat in the 57th district in suburban Richmond, reportedly used a platform called Chaturbate to stream sex acts with her husband in exchange for ‘tokens.’



Susanna Gibson

According to the Washington Post, archived videos of Gibson’s pornographic content were then posted to a platform called Recurbate in September 2022 after she entered the political race as a Democrat candidate.

According to The Post, Gibson violated Chaturbate’s terms of service by asking for ‘tokens’ in exchange for performing certain sex acts in a “private room.”

“I need, like, more tokens before I let him do that,” Gibson told her online audience referring to a specific sex act with her husband in an effort to solicit “tips.”

After getting caught publicly posting this smut online, Gibson had the nerve to blast her opponents for engaging in “the worst gutter politics.”

Clips of Gibson’s X-rated videos were posted to X (formerly Twitter) after the Washington Post reported on her scandal.

Virginia Democrat Rep. Abigail Spanberger scrubbed her support for Susanna Gibson after the online sex scandal hit the media.

Susanna Gibson’s online sex scandal may ruin the Democrats going into a high-stakes election where they are desperately fighting to win back the House.

“Fantastic night supporting @SusannaSGibson with @SCVanValkenburg and @SenatorHashimi as we prepare for the start of early voting in Virginia THIS month,” Democrat Rep. Abigail Spanberger posted on social media on Sept. 8. “These Virginians truly care about getting things done for their communities, protecting our rights, and growing our economy.”

As of Tuesday, Spanberger’s tweet has been deleted.

“VA DEM CLEAN UP IS HAPPENING” – Republican operative Steve Guest said on X.

“Virginia Dem Rep. Abigail Spanberger has DELETED her tweet where she said she had a “fantastic night supporting” Dem candidate Susanna Gibson who talked about forcing unsuspecting hotel staff to take part in her porn & solicited payments on publicly live-streamed videos so users could “watch me pee.”” he said.