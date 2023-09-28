Virginia Democrat Susanna Gibson’s Poll Numbers Plummet More Than 10 Percentage Points After Online “HotWifeExperience” Sex Scandal

It appears Susanna Gibson, the Democrat candidate running for Virginia’s House of Delegates who posted sex acts with her husband online dubbed “HotWifeExperience” – while soliciting ‘tips’ from their online audience is losing support!

Gibson’s online sex scandal may ruin the Democrats going into a high-stakes election where they are desperately fighting to win back the House.

Susanna Gibson, a 40-year-old mother of 2 children running for a seat in the 57th district in suburban Richmond, reportedly used a platform called Chaturbate to stream sex acts with her husband in exchange for ‘tokens.’

According to the Washington Post, archived videos of Gibson’s pornographic content were then posted to a platform called Recurbate in September 2022 after she entered the political race as a Democrat candidate.

“I need, like, more tokens before I let him do that,” Gibson told her online audience referring to a specific sex act with her husband in an effort to solicit “tips.”

Gibson’s sex scandal is spiraling out of control and now she’s losing support.

Last week, Virginia Democrat Rep. Abigail Spanberger scrubbed her support for Susanna Gibson after the online sex scandal hit the media.

Gibson also scrubbed her endorsement section on her website after she lost support from a fellow Democrat.

“Gibson talked about forcing unsuspecting hotel staff to take part in her porn, allowing viewers to do drugs off her body, and she solicited money on live-streamed videos so users could “watch me pee.”” GOP operative Steve Guest said.

Now Gibson’s poll numbers plummeted more than 10 percentage points after the sex scandal broke!

Additionally, the poll found “more than 80%” voters have heard about Susanna Gibson’s online sex scandal.

