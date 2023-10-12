REPORT: Steve Scalise Expected to Drop out of the Race for Speaker of the House (VIDEO)

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that Rep. Steve Scalise is unlikely to secure the 217 votes needed to become the next Speaker of the House. Party insiders told Newsmax that the Louisiana congressman is expected to drop out of the race as early as today.

After defeating House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) in a slim 113-99 closed-door victory, Scalise is now struggling to secure the floor votes needed to officially take the gavel.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, House Republicans held a closed vote on Wednesday to select a new nominee for Speaker of the House. This internal vote came in the wake of Kevin McCarthy’s removal from the Speaker’s chair, a move initiated by Rep. Matt Gaetz’s Motion to Vacate the Chair.

The internal vote to nominate Scalise as the GOP candidate for Speaker was far from a landslide. Scalise won by a narrow margin.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier Thursday that at least seven Republicans have publicly stated they will vote for Jordan on the House floor.

Voting for someone other than Scalise: 8

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) — voting for Rep. Jim Jordan

Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) — voting for Rep. Jim Jordan

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) — voting for Rep. Jim Jordan

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) — voting for Rep. Jim Jordan

Rep. Max Miller (R-OH) — voting for Rep. Jim Jordan

Rep. Lloyd Smucker (R-PA) — voting for Rep. Jim Jordan

Rep. Keith Self (R-TX) — voting for Rep. Jim Jordan

Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL) — voting for Rep. Kevin McCarthy

Not yet supporting Scalise and undecided: 6

Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO)

Rep. Michael Cloud (R-TX)

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY)

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX)

Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN)

Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH)

With Scalise’s reported withdrawal, eyes are turning againt to Rep. Jim Jordan, a founding member of the House Freedom Caucus and a stalwart defender of conservative principles.

Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota and Rep. Kevin Hern of Oklahoma are also emerging as potential candidates. Emmer, the current Majority Whip, and Hern, who leads the largest Republican caucus on Capitol Hill, bring their own unique perspectives to the table.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Newsmax reports that Rep. Steve Scalise will likely not be able to secure 217 votes and is expected to drop out of the race for Speaker of the House. pic.twitter.com/8nTDfER2Zq — ALX (@alx) October 12, 2023

This is a developing story, and we will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.