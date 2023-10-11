UPDATE: Majority Leader Steve Scalise Wins House Republicans’ Nomination for Speaker, 113-99

by

Update: Scalise won the nominee in a 113-99 vote. The full House vote will reportedly take place Wednesday afternoon.

“House Republicans voted behind closed doors to select Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana as their nominee for speaker, according to multiple sources familiar, paving the way for a floor vote to elect a new speaker after Kevin McCarthy’s abrupt ouster.” CNN reported.

The vote for the nominee for House Speaker was underway on Wednesday. House Republicans held a closed vote for the nominee. Jim Jordan and Steve Scalise are both vying for support.

Kevin McCarthy was ousted as House Speaker on Tuesday in a 216-210 vote after Rep. Matt Gaetz filed a Motion to Vacate the Chair.

8 Republicans voted to oust McCarthy on Tuesday: Biggs, Buck, Burchett, Crane, Gaetz, Good, Mace, and Rosendale.

McCarthy is now the “shortest serving speaker since 1876.”

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan and Rep. Steve Scalise last week both announced their bid for House Speaker.

“Steve Scalise is now the clear favorite to become the GOP’s nominee for speaker.” Punchbowl News founder Jake Sherman said.

Rep. Scalise is believed to be the winner.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with additional information.

