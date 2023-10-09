REPORT: German Internet Sleuths Identify One of Hamas Terrorists Who Murdered 30-Year-Old German-Israeli Shani Louk

One of the Hamas terrorists suspected of killing the 22-year-old German-Israeli tourist, Shani Louk, has reportedly been identified.

As reported by The Gateway Pundit, the woman whose body was seen on video in the back of a truck on Saturday driven by Palestinian terrorists to Gaza has been identified as 30-year-old Shani Louk, a German citizen visiting Israel.

She was attending a music festival held near the Gaza border fence when she was murdered today by Hamas terrorists. At least 260 young people were slaughtered at the Dance Party near Kibbutz Urim (Kibbutz Reim) in southern Israel.

This is Shani Louk. A 30 year old woman with dual German-Israeli citizenship. She spent her last day on earth dancing at a music festival in Israel. Her last hours in this world were spent being kidnapped, brutally r*ped, tortured and having her legs snapped in two. And… pic.twitter.com/fNJ57AFfxc — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 9, 2023

Shani Houk’s body lay lifeless in the back of a pick-up truck after Hamas raided southern Israel on Saturday. Palestinians were filmed chanting “Allahu Akbar!” (God is good) as they drove down the streets of Gaza.

Her name is Shani Louk. Only 30 years old. She was German, not even Israeli. She was near Gaza to attend a music ‘Festival for Peace’ when Hamas terrorists did this to her. She’s likely dead. Peace with terrorists isn’t possible. They must be crushed. https://t.co/o4aCITmTMp — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 7, 2023

The mother of Shani Louk issued a statement, still hoping her daughter is alive.

She verified that she had recognized her daughter in the footage and appealed to the public for additional information.

The mother of German woman, Shani Louk, who was kidnapped, killed and her corpse paraded and spat on by Hamas militants has issued a heartbreaking statement. “They sent us 1 video where I could clearly recognize our daughter unconscious in the car with the Palestinians.” pic.twitter.com/9NWo5AU8b7 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 8, 2023

The terrorist in question who was seen in the video is allegedly Mahmoud Abourjila, whose identity was revealed by German netizens.

This is the power of the internet. We have identified a murderer. This is Mahmoud Abourjila. He is one of the killers of 22 year old German Israeli Shani Louk. He took part in parading her naked dead body on a Hamas pick up truck. The other killers will be identified soon. pic.twitter.com/ybeHJ8QagE — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 9, 2023

Central and Eastern European media outlet Visegrád 24 reported that Abourjila was identified through several photos uploaded to his Google Photos account.

In the photo, he is seen wearing the same clothing, including a polo shirt, trousers, and sandals, that matches the outfit he was wearing in the disturbing video where he was seen holding Shani Louk’s hair in a truck. Furthermore, most of the photos on Abourjila’s Google account have location tags, indicating that they were taken only 15 kilometers away from the site of the attack on Shani Louk.

“In a picture dated from August 22nd, he was wearing the same same polo-shirt as Shani’s murderer from the pick-up truck video,” according to the media outlet.

Most of the pictures uploaded on his phone’s Google account have tagged locations. Most of them are ca 15km from where Shani was attacked. In a picture dated from August 22nd, he was wearing the same same polo-shirt as Shani’s murderer from the pick-up truck video. (3/?) pic.twitter.com/7Qy0hLXDh3 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 9, 2023

(The Gateway Pundit can’t immediately verify this information. We will update this article as soon as additional details become available.)