REPORT: German Internet Sleuths Identify One of Hamas Terrorists Who Murdered 30-Year-Old German-Israeli Shani Louk

by

One of the Hamas terrorists suspected of killing the 22-year-old German-Israeli tourist, Shani Louk, has reportedly been identified.

As reported by The Gateway Pundit, the woman whose body was seen on video in the back of a truck on Saturday driven by Palestinian terrorists to Gaza has been identified as 30-year-old Shani Louk, a German citizen visiting Israel.

She was attending a music festival held near the Gaza border fence when she was murdered today by Hamas terrorists. At least 260 young people were slaughtered at the Dance Party near Kibbutz Urim (Kibbutz Reim) in southern Israel.

Shani Houk’s body lay lifeless in the back of a pick-up truck after Hamas raided southern Israel on Saturday. Palestinians were filmed chanting “Allahu Akbar!” (God is good) as they drove down the streets of Gaza.

The mother of Shani Louk issued a statement, still hoping her daughter is alive.

She verified that she had recognized her daughter in the footage and appealed to the public for additional information.

The terrorist in question who was seen in the video is allegedly Mahmoud Abourjila, whose identity was revealed by German netizens.

Central and Eastern European media outlet Visegrád 24 reported that Abourjila was identified through several photos uploaded to his Google Photos account.

In the photo, he is seen wearing the same clothing, including a polo shirt, trousers, and sandals, that matches the outfit he was wearing in the disturbing video where he was seen holding Shani Louk’s hair in a truck. Furthermore, most of the photos on Abourjila’s Google account have location tags, indicating that they were taken only 15 kilometers away from the site of the attack on Shani Louk.

“In a picture dated from August 22nd, he was wearing the same same polo-shirt as Shani’s murderer from the pick-up truck video,” according to the media outlet.

(The Gateway Pundit can’t immediately verify this information. We will update this article as soon as additional details become available.)

Photo of author
Jim Hᴏft
Jim Hᴏft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hᴏft here, and read more of Jim Hᴏft's articles here.

 

