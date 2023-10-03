Rep. Matt Gaetz Slams Kevin McCarthy After Filing Motion to Vacate Chair: ‘I Don’t Own Kevin McCarthy Anymore, Democrats Can Have Him’ (VIDEO)

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) spoke to the media Monday night, delivering a scathing critique against House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). Gaetz’s comments come in the wake of his motion to vacate the chair, a parliamentary maneuver aimed at ousting McCarthy from his leadership position.

Congressman Matt Gaetz on Monday officially filed the Motion to Vacate the Chair against Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

“Declaring the office of Speaker of the House of Representatives to be vacant. Resolved that the Speaker of the House of Representatives is hereby declared to be vacant,” Gaetz said.

There will be a vote on Gaetz’s motion within two legislative days after the resolution is properly noticed.

WATCH:

Today I’m filing a motion to vacate against @SpeakerMcCarthy. pic.twitter.com/voGdX1Ky67 — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) October 2, 2023

McCarthy responded: “Bring it on.”

Bring it on. — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) October 2, 2023

Gaetz fired back: “Just did.”

In his media address after he filed the motion to vacate, Gaetz did not mince words.

“If there’s a deal made with Democrats, the only deal is to make one with McCarthy. Because I’m not offering anything and won’t offer anything,” Gaetz emphatically stated.

He continued, “And by the way, if the Democrats want to own Kevin McCarthy, they can have him. Because one thing I’m at peace with is when we stand here a week from now, I won’t own Kevin McCarthy anymore. He won’t belong to me. So if the Democrats want to adopt him, they can adopt him.”

WATCH:

JUST IN: Representative Matt Gaetz speaks out after he files motion to vacate against Speaker Kevin McCarthy, says Democrats can adopt him if they want. “If the Democrats want to own Kevin McCarthy, they can have it.” “Because one thing I’m at peace with is when we stand here a… pic.twitter.com/2B5q8PgXtO — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 3, 2023

Rep. Gaetz has been a vocal critic of the Republican establishment. His grievances with McCarthy stem from being too willing to compromise with Democrats, particularly on key conservative issues such as immigration and sending Ukraine billions of taxpayers’ money.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Kevin McCarthy pulled a fast one and made a side deal with GOP Minority leader Mitch McConnell and Joe Biden to fund Ukraine.

“When the House returns, we expect Speaker McCarthy to advance a bill to the House Floor for an up-or-down vote that supports Ukraine, consistent with his commitment to making sure that Vladimir Putin, Russia and authoritarianism are defeated. We must stand with the Ukrainian people until victory is won,” according to the statement released by the House Democrat leadership.

Even Joe Biden confirmed this deal in a post on X, “I expect the Speaker to keep his word and secure the passage of support for Ukraine at this critical moment.”

While the majority of Congress has been steadfast in their support for Ukraine, the bipartisan bill has no funding to continue it. We can’t allow this to be interrupted. I expect the Speaker to keep his word and secure the passage of support for Ukraine at this critical moment. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 1, 2023

McCarthy did not tell House Republicans about the deal until after the continuing resolution passed, according to Matt Gaetz.

Wow.@SpeakerMcCarthy made a side Ukraine deal with Democrats and didn’t tell House Republicans until after his Continuing Resolution passed. More deceit. https://t.co/LC91laLyTp — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) October 1, 2023

“What was the secret side deal that Speaker McCarthy made with Joe Biden on Ukraine?” Gaetz wrote on X Monday.