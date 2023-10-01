Developing: McCarthy Reportedly Lied Again – Cut a Side Deal for Ukraine Funding with McConnell and Biden

Earlier today the US House of Representatives passed a last-minute spending bill to keep the government funded for an additional 45 days, narrowly averting a government shutdown that would have commenced at 12:01 a.m. The bill, spearheaded by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), now heads to the Senate, where it is expected to pass.

With a 335-91 vote, the House approved a 45-day temporary funding measure that excludes border security and $6 billion in funding for Ukraine.

The bill includes provisions for disaster relief funds that likely swayed some Democrats to vote in favor.

Shortly after today’s vote news broke that Kevin McCarthy pulled a fast one and made a side deal with GOP Minority leader Mitch McConnell and Joe Biden to fund Ukraine.

Via Steve Bannon on GETTR.

Sure enough. Kevin McCarthy apparently made a side deal and will hold an up-or-down vote to continue to send billions in US taxpayer money to Ukraine for their war with Russia.

McCarthy did not tell House Republicans about the deal until after the continuing resolution passed.

Via Matt Gaetz.