A Perfect Example of the Wickedness in Today’s Democrat Party: Unhinged Bully Letitia James Insists She Is the Real Victim

In November 2018 Letitia James became the first African-American elected the Attorney General of New York state in November 2018.

It didn’t take long for Letitia to show her true colors. In a video taken at that time James was seen cursing and threatening President Trump.

Supporter: What would you say to people who say, ‘Oh, I’m not going to bother to register to vote because my voice doesn’t make a difference.” Or, “I’m just one person.” Letitia James: “I say one name. Donald Trump. That should motivate you. Get off your ass and vote. Supporter: Will you sue him for us? Letitia James: Oh, we’re definitely going to sue him. We’re going to be a real pain in the ass. He’s going to know my name personally.

First listen to this profanity language Now imagine a conservative would've said this and Obama is President She is the newly elected Attorney General of New York pic.twitter.com/Gmk7JwEiyk — Joel Fischer 🇺🇸 (@realJoelFischer) November 10, 2018

Joseph Stalin’s henchman Lavrently once famously said, “Show me the man and I’ll show you the crime.”

That famous Marxist quote defines today’s Democrat party.

Since that time Letitia James has made it her goal in life to harass and destroy President Donald Trump, his family, the family name, and his massive business empire.

In September 2022 Letitia James announced a new lawsuit against Trump and his family. She told reporters, “Today, I filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump for engaging in years of financial fraud to enrich himself, his family, and the Trump Organization.” Letitia James said on September 21.

Letitia James alleged Trump overstated his net worth by billions of dollars to obtain loans, get insurance benefits and manipulate taxes.

James ignored a previous New York investigation that found Trump actually undervalued his assets.

Letitia James said her office is seeking to:

Make Trump pay $250 million.

Ban the Trumps from running NY businesses for good.

Ban Trump and Trump Org from buying commercial real estate in NY for 5 yrs.

We’re making a criminal referral to the US Department of Justice

Letitia James asked crazy leftist Judge Arthur Engoron at the time to bar Trump from moving his businesses to a new holding company he formed in Delaware the previous month called “Trump Organization II LLC.

Letitia James wants to use her position as Attorney General to ruin Donald Trump and his family. That is her goal in life.

In August Letitia announced her $250 million lawsuit against President Trump and his children was ready for trial.

The case against President Trump has no victims, the bank loans he took out were paid in full, and his property was actually undervalued, but James pushed the lawsuit anyway.

This week President Trump was forced to sit through several days in a courtroom to defend himself from this latest lawfare case. On the first day in court, the far-left judge tossed out 80% of the case because Letitia James could not figure out what the statute of limitations were in the state.

It also came out during the proceedings this week that Letitia James valued Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago at $16 million – a historic property in Palm Beach worth 50 times that much!

President Trump has made statements to the liberal press every day before and following his kangaroo court appearances.

On Wednesday, Letitia James fumed after the hearing to the press. She lashed out at President Trump. Letitia played victim!

Letitia James: “Trump’s comments were offensive. They were baseless. They were void of any facts and or any evidence,” James said to reporters. “What they were, were comments that were unfortunately fomenting violence, comments that I would describe as race-baiting, Comments unfortunately that appeals to the bottom of our humanity. I will not be bullied, and so Mr. Trump is no longer here. The Donald Trump show is over. This was nothing more than a political stunt.”

Letitia James insisted she is the victim here.

Letitia set out to destroy and ruin President Donald Trump, his business empire, and his family’s wealth before she won office. Letitia has made it a priority to ruin Trump and his children. Letitia James made up junk charges to drag him into court. She wants to bankrupt Trump. She is hoping to jail him and ruin him.

This wicked woman wants you to believe SHE is the victim!

Sadly, Letitia is not alone. There are THOUSANDS of soulless leftists out in society today who want to destroy and ruin Trump and every one of his supporters. The government, the intelligence community, the media, academia, the schools, the entertainment industry are ALL on their side.

Letitia is not the godless beast in America today. She is just one in a legion of godless leftists hoping to rid America of patriotic conservatives.