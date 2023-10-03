Letitia James Leaves Courtroom without Granting Interview After Judge Tosses Out 80% of Her Case Against Trump

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday afternoon left the NYC courtroom without granting an interview after Judge Engoron tossed out 80% of her case against Trump.

According to reporters, Letitia James was too defeated to speak to the press after Judge Engoron said in closing remarks that the statute of limitations are in effect and reportedly tossed out 80% of her case.

President Trump and his lawyers on Monday spoke to the press outside of a New York City courthouse after the conclusion of the opening day of the non-jury trial in a civil fraud case brought by Stalinist Letitia James.

Trump and an attorney for Trump said the judge conceded that the statute of limitations is in effect on transactions that closed prior to 2014, which makes up 80% of the case.

Earlier Monday President Trump blasted the radical judge as he held up a new report from Palm Beach County.

“Why are we trying a case that the appellate division of New York state has just ruled recently that we won 80% of our case and this judge refuses to acknowledge the ruling, which is plain for all to see,” Trump said.

Trump and his lawyers emerged from the courthouse after the court session ended Monday afternoon.

President Trump said Judge Engoron conceded that the statute of limitations are in effect.

A lawyer for Trump spoke on this: “Based on the judge’s comments at the end of the trial, it would appear that he is agreeing that all the transactions that closed prior to 2014 are now out of the case.”

Trump chimed in: “Which are about 80% of the case.”

WATCH:

Letitia James had a chip on her shoulder and was very confident before the non-jury trial began Monday morning.

James ran her mouth before entering the courtroom.

WATCH:

