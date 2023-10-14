Obama’s Defense Secretary Leon Panetta, Who Signed Letter Labeling Hunter Biden’s Laptop as Russian Disinformation, Says He Has No Regrets Due to Distrust of Russians (VIDEO)

In October 2020 – just days before the presidential election – 51 former intelligence officials signed and published a letter that baselessly decried the contents of Hunter’s ‘laptop from hell’ had “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”

This was a lie. They all knew it was a lie.

In March, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) introduced a House Resolution that would strip security clearances from dozens of federal intelligence officials who signed on to the letter declaring the infamous Hunter Biden laptop as “Russian disinformation” shortly after it emerged leading up to the rigged 2020 election.

John Solomon reported that an active CIA employee was recruiting intel leaders to sign the bogus Hunter Biden laptop letter.

Joe Biden and current Secretary of State Tony Blinken were reportedly behind the effort to put together a list of government intel leaders to claim that the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation. This narrative was another liberal lie.

According to a report in the New York Post, it was the current Secretary of State, Tony Blinken, who called an Intel insider to put together a list of Intel leaders who would sign a report stating the lie that Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation.

It was later revealed it was not just the 51 intel officers who signed the letter. Another nine intel officers signed the letter but were too cowardly to go public.

There were 60 dishonest intel officers who lied to the American public about the Hunter Biden laptop being a Russian disinformation operation.

These 60 should be outed, subpoenaed, and punished for pushing such a brazen political lie to swing a presidential election. There is no way they should walk free without any fear of repercussions for their dishonest and illegal actions.

On Friday, in an interview with Bret Baier on FOX News, Former United States Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta was questioned about a letter he had signed in 2020, alongside other former intelligence officials.

When asked whether he regretted signing the letter, especially given that Hunter Biden later confirmed the laptop was indeed his, Panetta said, “No, I don’t have any regrets about not trusting the Russians.”

“You know, Bret, look, I was extremely concerned about Russian interference and misinformation, and we all know it. Intelligence agencies discovered that Russia had continued to push disinformation across the board.”

“And my concern was to kind of alert the public to be aware that these disinformation efforts went on. And frankly, I haven’t seen any evidence from any intelligence agency that was not the case.”

WATCH: