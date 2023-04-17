Boom! Jim Jordan Reveals He Has Evidence Connecting the Biden Campaign to the Bogus Letter Which Called Hunter’s Laptop Russian Disinformation

Jim Hoft previously reported 51 former intelligence officials in October 2020 signed and published a letter that baselessly decried the contents of Hunter’s ‘laptop from hell’ had “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”

The deep state stooges claimed the laptop looked like Russian disinformation without citing any actual evidence to back up the claim. Rather, the officials based their fallacious statements on their so-called experience.

Reporters led by Natasha Bertrand, who wrote the original Politico article citing the intelligence officials, knew the officials’ claims were completely false yet they chose to gaslight the public anyway.

Joe Biden also lied about his son’s laptop during a debate.

Now Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH) has uncovered bombshell information related to letter. He revealed in an interview to Just the News that he has evidence linking the Biden campaign to the bogus document.

He said he was able to obtain this information via two former CIA officials from the Obama regime. These individuals are former acting Director Mike Morrell and Nick Shapiro, a former adviser to ex-Director John Brennan.

Just the News reported: