Who Are the 9 Secret Intel Officials Who Signed on to the Hunter Biden Laptop Disinfo Letter “Who Cannot Be Named Publicly”

During the second presidential debate in 2020, Joe Biden and hack reporter Kristen Welker teamed up against President Trump.

At one point, Joe Biden interrupted Welker for his planned response to the Hunter Biden Laptop from Hell scandal. Joe Biden told the audience 50 intelligence leaders signed a letter saying the laptop was “Russian propaganda.”



The 51 spies who lied openly to the American public.

The intel leaders all lied. They knew it was a lie. Joe Biden knew it was a lie. The media knew this was a lie.

And now we know that the Biden Campaign and current Secretary of State Tony Blinken organized this massive lie. The laptop was real and EVERY SINGLE INTEL ‘EXPERT’ who signed that letter knew it was real!

They have never apologized.

Here is the full letter signed by 51 intelligence officials who lied to the American public about Hunter Biden’s laptop being a Russian disinformation operation.

They ALL knew this was a lie.

But it was not just the 51 intel officers who signed the letter. Another 9 intel officers signed the letter but were too cowardly to go public.

This little-known fact is included at the bottom of the original document.

51 Intel Officials and 9 Ot… by Jim Hoft

And here is the last paragraph. Nine additional “former IC officers who cannot be named publicly” supported the letter but would not openly sign their name to the letter.

There were 60 dishonest intel officers who lied to the American public about the Hunter Biden laptop being a Russian disinformation operation.

These 60 should be outed, subpoenaed, and punished for pushing such a brazen political lie to swing a presidential election. There is no way they should walk free without any fear of repercussions for their dishonest and illegal actions.