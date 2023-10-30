“NOT CONSTITUTIONAL!” – President Donald Trump Responds to Latest Gag Order by Lawless Obama Judge

As reported earlier – Far left Judge Tanya Chutkan imposed another gag order on Donald Trump on

Obama- appointed Judge Tanya Chutkan placed a gag order on President Donald Trump, the leading presidential candidate in the 2024 presidential election, earlier this month.

This is complete lawlessness. Even the far-left ACLU later filed a brief arguing the that an overly-broad gag order imposed on Donald J. Trump in an ongoing election interference case violates the First Amendment.

Chutkan’s initial gag order on Trump was worse than we thought.

According to Chutkan’s gag order, Trump cannot criticize Special Counsel Jack Smith or any of his prosecutors – even if Trump is telling the truth!

Trump cannot criticize Jack Smith or any of his prosecutors or staffers, any of the Court’s staff or supporting personnel or any ‘witnesses.’

On October 20, Chutkan then paused the gag order on Trump. Chutkan agreed to temporarily pause her own gag order in the DOJ’s January 6 case while Trump and Jack Smith submit appeal briefs.

Politico reported:

A federal judge has reinstated a gag order against former President Donald Trump, lifting a temporary hold she placed on it earlier this month. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan issued an order Sunday evening via the court’s online docket, rejecting Trump’s request to set the limits on his public statements aside while he pursues the appeal he’s already filed

Chutkan argued in her latest ruling that Trump’s repeated inflammatory attacks on prosecutors, court officials and witnesses had threatened to undermine the case and put people at risk.

But Jack Smith is still free to leak at will to the far left mainstream media and to smear President Trump’s name and run hoaxes in the press.

President Trump responded to this latest injustice moments ago on Truth Social.