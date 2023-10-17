JUST IN: Trump Lawyers File Notice of Appeal of Judge Chutkan’s Unconstitutional Gag Order

President Trump’s lawyers on Tuesday filed a notice of appeal of Judge Tanya Chutkan’s unconstitutional gag order, Reuters reported.

Judge Tanya Chutkan on Tuesday released the gag order on Trump and it is worse than we thought.

According to Chutkan’s gag order, Trump cannot criticize Special Counsel Jack Smith or any of his prosecutors – even if Trump is telling the truth!

Trump cannot criticize Jack Smith or any of his prosecutors or staffers, any of the Court’s staff or supporting personnel or any ‘witnesses.’

Jack Smith can leak and lie about Trump – and threaten witnesses – but Trump cannot defend himself otherwise he will be violating Chutkan’s unconstitutional gag order!

Gorsuch law clerk Mike Davis called Chutkan’s gag order “shameful” and said the DC Court was “vacate” the order.

“The DC Circuit must vacate Biden special counsel Jack Smith’s and DC Obama Judge Tanya Chutkan’s egregiously unconstitutional gag order on a criminal defendant,” Mike Davis said.

“A criminal defendant—more than anyone—must have the right to criticize the prosecutor, judge, and process,” he said.