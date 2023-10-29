New FDA Findings Reveal COVID-19 Shots Pose Stroke Risk in Older Adults When Combined with Certain Flu Shots – Just as the Biden Admin Was Promoting

A study from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has found that COVID-19 vaccines, when administered alongside certain flu shots, may slightly increase the risk of strokes in older adults.

This news comes at a time when President Joe Biden and his administration have been pushing for widespread vaccination against both COVID-19 and the flu.

According to the FDA’s analysis of Medicare claims data, seniors, particularly those aged 85 and older, may face an elevated risk of strokes caused by blood clots when they receive COVID-19 and flu vaccines simultaneously.

This is the second study to find such a risk, following a January communication from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the FDA, according to CNN.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the FDA had previously issued a public communication in January explaining that one of their near real-time vaccine safety monitoring studies had picked up a small and uncertain risk of stroke for older adults who received a dose of Pfizer’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine and a high-dose or adjuvanted flu shot on the same day.

According to the newly released study, the risk, while “small”—approximately three strokes or transient ischemic attacks per 100,000 doses—appears to be primarily driven by high-dose or adjuvanted flu vaccines.

The Biden regime has been vigorously promoting the dual vaccination strategy, urging Americans to get both their COVID-19 and flu shots, preferably at the same time.

It can be recalled that White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha urged the public again to receive both the COVID shot and flu shot, adding, “That’s why God gave you two arms.”

“…but it’s going to take all of us to make that happen. So please don’t wait. Get your COVID shot. Get your flu shot. That’s why God gave you two arms and one in each arm if you want. Go to vaccines.gov, and let’s do everything we all can to protect the American people,” Jha said.

In September, Joe Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, reported that Biden received a flu shot, updated COVID-19 vaccine, and RSV shot.

“Yesterday morning, the President received his annual influenza vaccine and updated Covid-19 vaccine, in accordance with the recommendations of the Center for Disease respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) several weeks ago,” O’Connor wrote.

“As we enter the cold and flu season, the President encourages all Americans to follow his example and to check with their healthcare provider or pharmacist to assure that they are fully vaccinated,” “O’Connor wrote.

Given the new FDA findings, this raises questions about Joe Biden’s health.

The Biden regime has been quick to dismiss concerns about vaccine safety in the past, often labeling skeptics as “anti-science” or “conspiracy theorists.” After three years of the pandemic, it looks like the “conspiracy theorists” and “anti-vaxxers” were right again.