NEW: Joe Biden Receives Flu Shot, Updated Covid Vaccine and RSV Shot

Joe Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor reported that Biden received a flu shot, updated Covid vaccine and RSV shot.

“Yesterday morning, the President received his annual influenza vaccine and updated Covid-19 vaccine, in accordance with the recommendations of the Center for Disease respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) several weeks ago,” O’Connor wrote.

“As we enter the cold and flu season, the President encourages all Americans to follow his example and to check with their healthcare provider or pharmacist to assure that they are fully vaccinated,” “O’Connor wrote.

White House Press Secretary last week confirmed Joe Biden will be receiving his updated Covid vaccine.

WATCH:

Karine Jean-Pierre confirms Biden will be receiving his "updated" COVID booster shot pic.twitter.com/hbsFH4qm48 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 15, 2023

Earlier this month TGP reported the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) inked a $1.8 billion deal for 20 million pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.

“The CDC is set to purchase 20 million pediatric COVID-19 vaccines worth over $1.8 billion. The order was preemptively organized in June predicting a “surge” in September,” Natalie Winters said on her X.

According to the contract, the CDC performed a “needs assessment” in July 2023, stating that approximately 16.75 million pediatric COVID-19 vaccines were required. This was a 15% increase from the vaccine amounts available in contracts awarded in June. However, the CDC didn’t leave time for open competition, citing “compressed timeframes” and “urgent need” as reasons.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the approval and emergency use authorization (EUA) of updated Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for 2023-2024.

“Vaccination remains critical to public health and continued protection against serious consequences of COVID-19, including hospitalization and death,” Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research said. “The public can be assured that these updated vaccines have met the agency’s rigorous scientific standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality.

It does not appear that any of these statements or guidelines apply to the millions of illegals that the Biden Regime has let into the country. How many of them are a threat to the health and well-being of American citizens? Well, quite honestly, Joe does not care. He is more obsessed with people getting the covid vaccine.

Is this just another push to try and bring back covid 19 vaccine mandates?