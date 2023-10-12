Murdered Leftist Journalist Josh Kruger Allegedly Sexually Abused His Accused Assailant Starting When Suspect was 15 – Also Reportedly Threatened to Sexually Blackmail Him

The story regarding Philadelphia journalist and gay rights activist Josh Kruger’s murder took an even darker turn on Wednesday. It is alleged that the 39-year-old Kruger began a sexual relationship with his accused assailant, 19-year-old Robert Davis, while the teen was underage and also threatened to sexually blackmail him.

The relationship allegedly involved the use of illegal drugs as well.

CBS Philadelphia previously reported Kruger and Davis were at least acquaintances. Kruger was also supposedly in the process of trying to “help” him.

Davis’s family told the Philadelphia Inquirer in recent interviews that Kruger began sexually abusing their son starting when he was just 15 years old. They also say Davis told them that Kruger was threatening to post sexually explicit videos of him online.

The family revealed to the Inquirer that their account was drawn from recent conversations with their son and after watching his life fall apart for years as he tried to keep his relationship with Kruger and his drug addiction a secret.

Damica Davis, Robert’s mother, said he called her on Friday hours after Philadelphia police went into her home searching for him. She said she told Robert to turn himself in but said he was scared.

While Robert Davis did not specifically tell his mother he killed Kruger, he did tell her he was going to be blackmailed.

“He was scared,” Damica Davis said. “He said: He (Kruger) wanted me to do some stuff I didn’t want to do and if I didn’t do it, he said he was going to blackmail me.”

The Inquirer further revealed that the family’s allegations come as police detectives have discovered and are investigating what are being described as explicit photos and messages in Kruger’s phone. It is important to point out that the Inquirer’s sources would not say whether the images or messages were connected to Davis.

They did, however, say the photos were “disturbing” and have since been turned over to the police department’s Special Victims Unit (SVU) for further analysis.

If these allegations are true, this means Kruger was guilty of multiple serious crimes including statutory rape, blackmail, and providing illicit substances to a minor.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that a Philadelphia journalist was shot dead in his home in the 2300 block of Watkins Street early Monday morning after he received a mysterious threat.

Kruger was shot in the chest and abdomen seven times and was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after 2 am. The murder took place two weeks after he was threatened by a person who calls themselves “Lady Diabla, the She-Devil of the Streets.”

Jim Hoft also revealed Kruger mocked conservatives who warned about violence in America before being murdered in his home. He also laughed off any suggestion that he purchase a firearm in crime-ridden Philly.