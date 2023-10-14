MSNBC Benches Muslim Hosts Following Last Week’s Slaughter of Jews in Israel

MSNBC benched their Muslim hosts this week following the slaughter of innocents last weekend by Hamas in Israel.

The Islamist group murdered over 1,300 innocent civilians and captured another 110 civilians as hostages.

Hamas killers murdered nearly 300 young adults at a concert in barbaric fashion.

MSNBC lost 30 percent of their audience this week as they continued to run interference for Hamas following the massacre of innocents.

MSNBC wants Israel to make concessions.

MSNBC suggests Israel should offer to “roll back” West Bank settlements in exchange for hostages held in Gaza pic.twitter.com/nseHKcf33v — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 9, 2023

Semafor reported:

MSNBC has quietly taken three of its Muslim broadcasters out of the anchor’s chair since Hamas’s attack on Israel last Saturday amid America’s wave of sympathy for Israeli terror victims. The network did not air a scheduled Thursday night episode of The Mehdi Hasan Show on the streaming platform Peacock. MSNBC also reversed a plan for Ayman Mohyeldin to fill in this week on the network for host Joy Reid’s 7 p.m. show on Thursday and Friday. Mohyeldin, an Egyptian-American journalist and veteran NBC News correspondent covered the conflict from Gaza for two years. In 2021, he aggressively questioned Israeli leaders on strikes on the territory. Two network sources with knowledge of the plans told Semafor that the network also plans to have Alicia Menendez fill in this upcoming weekend for Ali Velshi, a third Muslim-American host who on Sunday interviewed a spokesman for the Palestinian Authority. Some staff at MSNBC have been concerned by the moves.

This was not missed by Steve Bannon.